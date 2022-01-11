01/11/2022 at 15:03 CET

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has launched the first call for the Spain Tourism Experiences program, endowed with 26 million euros, whose objective is “to increase and improve the experiences that make up the tourist offer in Spain” and to de-seasonalize it.

The program, which will be financed with Next Generation EU funds, seeks to “modernize and adapt the catalog of tourist experiences” that can be enjoyed in Spain to make it “more diverse and attractive during the twelve months of the year“, explained the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

“The program is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and has a budget of 100 million euros for the next three years, of which 26 million correspond to this first call, “explains the ministry in a note sent today.

The objective of this new program is to finance 45 new tourism products before the second half of 2025, in order to contribute to making Spain’s tourism model “more competitive and resilient” in the face of future demand crises, Maroto added.

Of the aforementioned budget of this first phase, of 26 million euros, five million will be allocated to projects related to the Xacobeo 21-22.

The maximum amount for each aid will be two million euros, and the minimum, 200,000 euros, adds the note.

Applications for this first round of aid, whose regulatory bases have been published today in the Official State Gazette (BOE), may be submitted from February 15 to March 15, 2022. Applicants may present themselves individually or as part of a cooperation project, since the actions must affect the territory of, at least three autonomous communities.

The following applicants, among others, may attend the call: associations or federations; foundations; economic interest groups, tourism companies or SMEs; or public companies that act as entities of tourist cooperation in the different administrations, all of them suitably registered in the corresponding registers.

To help those interested when submitting their application in the economic register of the Ministry, the Secretary of State for Tourism has enabled a guide that can be consulted on the website of the Ministry, as well as an email as a mailbox for questions: experiences@mincotur.es.