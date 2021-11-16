Samsung has not yet presented its new crop of high-end terminals that will arrive under the name of Galaxy S22, but rumors have already begun to speak of the specifications, design and price.

The rumors have started and the protagonists of the gossip are the future Samsung Galaxy S22. These devices would arrive with characteristics that would make them unique, although at the moment not much is known about it.

Among the speculations, what is rumored is that the design changes with respect to the previous generation. And, is that, while the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra had a rounded design.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 terminals would arrive with an aesthetic with more angular areas and vertices, being much more rectangular. The clear example of this would be the supposed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This device, at least for now, could be the perfect replacement for the Galaxy Note family. In fact, what has been seen so far is that it could have a slot for the typical pencil of Samsung’s Note family, the S-Pen.

In the back there would also be changes, the main one being a camera module that would expose the lenses and that would be very different from what Samsung has used to us in its Galaxy terminals.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a 108 megapixel main camera, while both the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 would bet on a 50 megapixel sensor. The wide angle would be common to all three and would be 12 megapixels.

The camera at issue would be the telephoto sensor, which would be 12 megapixels on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, but 10 megapixels on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Of course, the latter is assumed to have three optical magnifications.

At the performance level, what is expected is that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is in charge of governing the terminal, although in some markets the new Samsung Exynos together with AMD will be the one destined to do so.

The RAM that would be found inside will depend on the model, although what has been leaked so far is that the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus would have 8GB. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would reach 12GB of RAM.

Samsung’s flagship mobile with a 6.8 “120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, as well as having a 108 megapixel camera or a 10 megapixel telephoto lens. Samsung’s mobile with the best features for those who demand the best.

And, the most important data, the prices that are rumored to have the new Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra would be 800 euros, 1000 euros and 1200 euros to change.

These figures will most likely vary because the change from dollar to euro has been made and the corresponding typical rates have not been applied. We will have to wait for Samsung to present them to know their real prices.