It is no secret to anyone that the health status of “Charro de Huentitán” has had its ups and downs since last August, as he had to be returned to intensive care.

The 81-year-old singer was diagnosed with Guillain – Barré syndrome, which damages a person’s immune system, directly affecting neurons, causing muscle weakness and sometimes general or partial paralysis of the body.

And it is that the singer had to return to intensive care just a few days after being transferred to the floor due to an inflammation of the respiratory tract, so he was reconnected to a ventilator.

As the singer himself has said, “the show must go on”, and the plans for the bio series are taking their course after being confirmed since last September.

Apparently, the plans for the singer’s biographical series were confirmed since 2019, he will have locations in Mexico and the United States, and will carry out the childhood, life and fame of the interpreter of “El Rey.”

At the beginning of November, it was announced that the actor who would give life to “Don Chente” is Jaime Camil, and through his networks he shared how honored he was to give life to one of the greatest singers of ranchera music .

“Playing Vicente Fernández is, without a doubt, the biggest and most important challenge that has been presented to me in my career, in my opinion, Chente is the greatest idol of Mexico and the most monumental exponent of Mexican music in the world” the actor said in his statement.

Vocerron of Jaime Camil

Through his official Instagram account, the Mexican actor and singer, Jaime Camil has revealed some secrets of the recordings, and through various media, they have revealed details of his characterization.

Now, not only is the great resemblance to “Charro de Huentitán” known, but also with his great voice, since it was the “Ventaneando” program on TV Azteca where they shared the great voice of Camil.

The video shows Isabella Camil’s half-brother, characterized as the singer and performing one of the ranchera singer’s greatest hits: “El Rey”, this while he was dressed in a charro suit.

According to the video rescued by the “Ventaneando” cameras, Camil is seen with a great voice style because very few times he has been seen with his great voice in a project, and now he “shuts up” the mouths of those who had questioned his professionalism for the role.

It is important to highlight that every detail of this bioseries has been evaluated, reviewed, and supervised by Vicente Fernández himself, and now that he is disabled, it has been the family who have been on the lookout.

The singer’s health is more complicated every day. Photo: IG / _vicentefdez

It should be noted that so far the release date has not been released, or the media, much less the rest of the cast, since everything has been kept by the company in charge of the project, Caracol Televisión, as a complete unknown.

