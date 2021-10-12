The franchise of scream is one of the most popular in the slasher genre, a compendium of films that has become an object of cult among fans of gore, mystery and even black comedy. More than ten years after the last installment, the fifth is yet to come and Entertainment Weekly reveals the first official images with Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox as protagonists. Nostalgia becomes forceful under the guise of a new installment about the masked murderer.

The First Scream Movie: Scream Before You Die – 78%, released in 1996, presents us with the story of a mysterious murderer who begins killing teenagers in the small town of Woodsboro. A young woman and her friends realize that as the death toll increases, to survive they must know the rules of horror movies. The film was a huge success in its time, kicking off a memorable franchise that has spanned years and currently has no expiration date.

Entertainment Weekly, the American medium that very often enjoys the first glimpses of Hollywood’s most anticipated films, appears this morning with an ambitious material in which they stand out Cambell and Cox, even David Arquette. The images are spectacular and show us that the characters will return for a new confrontation with the bloody character in search of new victims. Who will we see fall? You can see the new photos below.

First look at the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Ghostface in #Scream pic.twitter.com/fT0gHhmPC4 – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 11, 2021

The medium also shared other images in which we can see Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid and Jenna Ortega. Scream 5 is the gathering of all-new and veteran stars, a production by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

First look at Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid and Jenna Ortega in #Scream pic.twitter.com/F4EBOMB55f – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 11, 2021

During the last few years, the saga of scream he was more or less silent. The third film was released in 2000 and the fourth made a jump to 2011, however, things did not turn out well and it earned bad comments from the critics. On the other hand, in 2016 appeared Scream: The TV Series – 47%, the television series produced by MTV that became a hit with fans. After two seasons, the first released in 2015 and the second in 2016, the channel arrived with a third until the summer of this year, causing fans to wait a very considerable amount of time.

The saga of scream obeys the genres of satirical horror and slasher. Ghostface has become one of the best-known faces on the subject of fictional assassins, managing to keep figures like Leatherface, Mike Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger company. It is not strange that in the Halloweenesque season we observe several disguise themselves as the immutable murderer.

At the present time, slasher cinema no longer generates as much influence as it used to. Currently, the horror favorites have taken a very different path regarding the type of story they tell us and the way to do it, giving way to much more psychological issues. It would be interesting to see the new film adjust a bit to the present tense and give us a different story from what we already saw.

The Scream franchise was created by Wes Craven, a terrifying genius who years ago had already paralyzed the world with several Nightmare on Hell Street movies – 15%, that is, we are also talking about the father of Freddy Krueger, another of the greats horror cinema icons. Craven passed away in 2015 and therefore it was impossible for the team of Scream 5 receive their wise advice when producing the film. We will see what awaits us on the big screen on January 14, 2022.

