11/04/2021 at 3:42 PM CET

“He was telling jokes until the last day.” Thus they have related lthe children of Georgie Dann what his father was like, of which they highlighted his “optimism and joy” despite having had to fight a “long fight” against lung cancer.

In a meeting with the media at the funeral home where the body of the popular singer is found, died this Wednesday in Madrid at the age of 81, Dann’s three sons have defined him as “a simple, humble, hard-working, loving person, super optimistic“of which they only keep good memories.

As they have explained, the interpreter of many summer hits I had been sick with cancer for a long time, and could not overcome an operation to which they had had to submit for a broken hip caused by a fall.

“We thank the fans and the media for treating him with so much affection, because he is a very dear person and who is part of the history of Spain, with the amount of success he has had,” they said.

They have declared themselves “very proud of him” not only as a figure but as a “wonderful person” and a “fantastic and super optimistic father”, a trait that, in his opinion, has meant that “he could withstand such a long fight against cancer.”

Despite this serious illness, they have recognized that in a way the death was unexpected, and they have explained that they want both the funeral home and the burial, of which they have preferred not to give details, to take place in the greatest privacy.

Likewise, they have assured that they are “constantly receiving messages and calls” because “he is a very beloved character in Spain, from north to south, he is the king of summer.”

“We have that left, it is gone but it is not gone, it will still be there”, have assured the singer’s children, two of whom, Paul and Patricia, tried their luck in music years ago as Paris Street.