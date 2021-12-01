12/01/2021 at 06:30 CET

Barça begins its journey with a Elite round of the Champions League to be played in the Czech town of Pilsen with the prize of a ticket for the Final to Four only for the first classified of each of the four groups. In addition to host Plzen, the Catalans share a group with Slovenian Dobovec and Belgian Halle-Gooik.

The first obstacle will be this Wednesday the Dobovec at 5.30 p.m. (Esport3), current champion of the League and the Slovenian Cup that debuted in the top European competition in the 2015-16 season after winning the first of its four leagues and did so by overcoming the Main Round as second in the group to be eliminated in the Round of Elite by being third in the group of a Movistar Inter led by Jesús Velasco and before whom he fell by a resounding 8-0.

Later, this team from the tiny town of Rogatek (it does not reach 2,000 inhabitants) again played the Champions League in the 2018-19 campaigns (second in the Main Round and KO in the Elite Round after being second and falling again by 5 -1 against Inter de Velasco and Ortiz), 2019-20 (second in the Main and second in the Elite) and in the past, when lost against Barça 2-0 (Ferrao and Aicardo scored) in the quarterfinals in his best performance to date.

Barça defeated Dobovec in the quarterfinals in the last Champions League

Dobovec has been improving with each presence in the Champions League with a block made up of a large majority of Slovenian internationals that comes from being third in the Main Round after beating Kazakh Atyrau by 1-2 and losing to the Gallic ACCS (former team also of Velasco and Ortiz) by 4-5 and against the current champion Sporting de Portugal by 1-6.

In addition to the referred 2-0 last season against Dobovec, the other official duel of the Catalans against a team from this country from the former Yugoslavia was the 3-0 victory against Litija in the Elite Round of the 2012-13 academic year that gave the pass to the Final to Four of the team led by Marc Carmona with goals from the current captain Sergio Lozano, the now section manager Jordi Torras and the Brazilian Igor.

After the ‘double’ last year, Dobovec leads the Slovenian league with an iron fist after linking eight consecutive victories since the surprising draw in the ‘premiere’ on the court of Hisa daril Ptuj (2-2) with 61 goals in favor and only 13 against. Behind the table, Litija is second to two points and Siliko Vrhnika, third to four (both with one more game).

Dobovec is by far the best team in Slovenia

On a very solid squad Croatians Vedran Matosevic shine (eight league goals), Tihomir Novak (eight too) and Luka Peric (seven), in addition to the Slovenian internationals Niko Cesarec (nine), the veteran Kristian Cujec (seven) and the goalkeeper Damir Puskar without forgetting the young Denis Knezevic.

Anyway and despite how difficult it is to open the can against the Slovenian champion, Barça has everything to start this Wednesday with a victory to take the first of the three steps they need if they want to play the Final Four for the ninth time in order to achieve the fourth continental twist.