Yesterday, Friday, December 3, the first Star Captor tournament for Free Collection of Stars began in Super Mario 64 by Primos 64, whose dynamic consists of taking all the stars that the participants can in less than 30 minutes. There are 31 participants in total and the tournament is divided into two matches of 30 minutes each per match. In the event of a tie, as stated in the stream, the first to have reached the final number of stars will be chosen. The first two places go to the next game while the third and fourth go to fold. First, the group phase will begin, obtaining two participants per game to move on to the knockout phase, starting in the round of 16. Here we tell you everything about the Star Captor tournament of Primos 64.

The event began by being presented by ArielGamer and Salais S., who commented on what the event is about, who are the participants, how the games would be held and then, like good friends, to chatter.

First match

The participants in the first match of this meeting were Ortuño GT, LeGreen02 and Melluki, well-known Facebook Gaming streamers. The participation of a fourth player was planned but finally could not attend. This match was highly anticipated as all players have a high level of SM64 experience, which was intended to be a very close match. After years of experience, each player had their own route already prepared, so a small mistake they made and they could lose precious seconds.

As soon as it began, the participants did not waste a single second entering worlds within the castle to begin the collection. LeGreen started in the world of “Cool, cool mountain” and took a shortcut on the ice slide while Melluki and Ortuño entered the world of “Bob-omb Battlefield” and literally began to fly.

Ortuño took the lead with the first star, closely followed by LeGreen. It took Melluki a few seconds to get hers, and they quickly continued their search. The game continued to be, as expected, very close, but with LeGreen leading by a star or two. They quickly followed their routes, each battling each world, dying with one thing or another, but they did not give up and continued fighting.

For most of the match, LeGreen held a slight lead, sometimes with two and sometimes four, for example, with the other two rivals following closely behind. One or another mistake cost each one seconds, but practically everything came out the first time.

The last two minutes were a heart attack, with LeGreen and Melluki tied with 44 stars and Ortuño with 39. The race against the clock and fighting against nerves was beginning to become evident, with little time on the clock and being so even.

With very few errors and incredible precision, the contestants beat many levels and earned many more stars. In the last minute both LeGreen and Melluki got 46 stars and it stayed that way until the end of time, but since LeGreen was the first to reach that figure, he was the winner of the game. For his second place, Melluki obtained his pass to the second match.

Post-game interview

The winners of the game joined in a short interview shortly after finishing. They told what they thought during the game, what will happen in the next games, the stress caused by their mistakes, etc. If they both agreed on something, it is that despite being cracks, they need to practice more to be even better. As they say, “your mistakes make you stronger.” Well, no way, to train and always seek to be better.

Second match

For the second game of the day there was a small change in the lineup of narrators: ArielGamer and Edgaritow. The expectations were the same, with an even game thanks to the experience of the participants.

And the second game of the day began. The participants were SoDaft, Jockey Gameplays, El Waimas and BrocoliAle. Brocoli started on “Cool, cool mountain” and the rest on “Bob-omb Battlefield”, similar to the players from the previous match. Brocoli and the Jockey got the first star around the same time, followed by SoDaft. For several minutes that difference continued, with the two leading tied for stars. During a good part of the game they continued to have the advantage and did not allow themselves to be overcome by the other. The Waimas always stayed close and SoDaft was falling further and further behind.

But surprise! A few minutes later SoDaft had overtaken Waimas and was just one star behind the leaders. By the middle of the game, Brocoli had a one-star lead with 22, while Jockey and SoDaft were tied for second with 21 stars and Waimas had 18.

The lack of precision cost some of them seconds, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that they all acted like pros and almost perfect game anyway. In the last five minutes now Jockey was in first place with 37, Brocoli in second with 36 and Waimas and SoDaft in third with 35. Definitely this match was much more even than the previous one, and there was no clear winner since every second I could change the table.

And as planned, the game was incredibly even and ended with not two, but three draws. Jockey, Brocoli and SoDaft were tied with 44 stars, while Waimas stayed with 43. For having grabbed the star earlier, those who advanced to the next round were Jockey Gameplays in first and BrocoliAle in second, while Waimas and SoDaft will see the rest of the tournament from the comfort of their armchairs.

Post-game interview

The players said that their mistakes cost them, but that in some cases they wanted to go safe, like Brocoli. But if something won everyone, it was Waimas, since they were always very positive, smiling and getting along. He said that helped him, since being serious he tense, but having a good attitude led him to have a better participation. They were still very nervous but they always gave their best.

conclusion

The first round of 16 clashes have already been defined, with Jockey vs. BroccoliAle and LeGreen02 vs. Melluki on December 17.

The players demonstrated exceptional skills to play Super Mario 64. But something that also positively affects the event is the camaraderie and good vibes of the participants and the narrators. Games always have you on the edge of your seat, especially in the last minutes.

Today, December 4 at 8 pm Central Mexico time, the second match of Star Captor of Primos 64 was held to determine the next two matches in the round of 16. Here at EsDeGamers we will bring you everything about this tournament, so don't forget to visit us to find out what happened to the games. You may be interested to know about the games coming out in December 2021 or the Ubisoft Entertainment Center.