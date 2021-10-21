There were many news that were expected in the DC FanDome 2021. Apart from a new trailer for ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson or information on future sequels such as ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ by James Wan, DC wanted to take advantage of this appointment to offer a first look at the new superheroes that will land in their universe soon. Among them is ‘Black Adam’, the character played by Dwayne Johnson who stands as Shazam’s nemesis and that we will be able to see in theaters in the summer of 2022.

Although there is still almost a year left for its premiere, ‘Black Adam’ already finished its filming last July and He has enough material ready to show us his first behind-the-scenes trailer and a preview of one of his scenes during the DC Fan Dome.. During the celebration of the event in 2020 Warner already let us see a small animated teaser, but this new video is the first time we see Dwayne Johnson wearing the suit of this DC villain. In addition, the trailer offers us a series of interesting action sequences, a lot of bombast and a different setting that aims to bring important news to this Warner superhero franchise.

‘Black Adam’ It will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the Spanish director responsible for recent blockbusters such as Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’, from renowned horror titles such as ‘The House of Wax’, ‘Deep Fear’ or ‘The Orphan’ or from successful thrillers such as ‘Non-Stop (Non-stop)’ or ‘Without Identity’. In addition, it will be his second consecutive job with The Rock, since they both come from working together on ‘Jungle Cruise’. Among the rest of the cast there are also important names such as Pierce Brosnan or Noah Centineo, being for both their first foray into the superhero genre.

The specific details of Black Adam’s plot remain a mystery, but everything indicates that the film will tell us the origins of the superhero in Kahndaq, in ancient Egypt. The plot would revolve around his release from his imprisonment and his fight against an evil group of villains called Intergang, who get their weapons and abilities from the New Gods of the planet Apokolips where Darkseid, the villain of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice, came from. League ‘.

A new DC bombshell for next summer

It will be next July 22, 2022 when ‘Black Adam’ hits theaters around the world. Unlike the Warner films that we have seen this year, as has been the case with James Gun’s Suicide Squad, its premiere will be exclusive in theaters. And it is that once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and seeing the modest results that its films are collecting at the box office, the company will put aside the current model of simultaneous launch on HBO Max and in theaters. Although that yes, they will shorten the window of cinematographic exhibition and the titles will arrive at their platform of streaming only 45 days after their arrival to the rooms.