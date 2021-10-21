There is no doubt that ‘The Flash’ is one of DC’s most anticipated movies. In addition to being the first solo adventure of the character of Barry Allen in theaters, this foray of the supersonic superhero on the big screen will bring the long-awaited multiverse to the DC Extended Universe, which will translate into the return of mythical characters such as Michael’s Batman. Keaton or being able to enjoy one last time Ben Affleck’s Batman under the cloak. Such is the expectation that Warner was not going to waste the DC FanDome frame to show new information about this long-awaited title, having left us with a first trailer that will delight the most comic viewers.

This advance does not take us by surprise, since Andy Muschietti, the director responsible for The Flash, recently announced on his Instagram that the production of the film continues to advance and that he would reveal some “surprises” during the DC FanDome. This surprise has finally been this little trailer where we can finally see in detail that we will meet next 2022 in this new installment of the DC Universe, including a look at Michael Keaton’s return as Gotham’s Dark Knight nearly 30 years after Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns.” Or so it seems, since we only see his back.

Besides, with the sequences that are glimpsed, the advance promises the one that It will be one of DC’s most ambitious films to date. And it is not for less, since his proposal of travel in time and mixture of universes has infinite possibilities behind it. For those who do not remember, ‘The Flash’ will adapt the story arc of Flashpoint, telling us how Barry Allen alters reality after using his ultra-speed to travel through time and save his mother from being murdered. And apart from finding this return of Keaton as Bruce Wayne or the also announced presence of Ben Affleck, everything indicates that there will be many more surprises and appearances within this new and defining installment of the DC Extended Universe.

After his appearance as Flash in ‘Justice League’, Ezra Miller will be in charge of bringing the super-fast superhero back to life alongside other interpreters such as Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle or even our Maribel Verdú, who will play Barry Allen’s mother. Andy Muschietti, director of ‘It’ or ‘Mom’, will be in charge of directing the film under the production of Barbara Muschietti, representing his first foray into the superhero genre after rising to fame thanks to the horror genre.

Reformulating the DC Universe

With this foray into the multiverse and after the commercial failure of titles like Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’, ‘The Flash’ is expected to be the film that recasts the DC Universe towards a new direction. This intention was already seen in films such as Shazam, Aquaman or Wonder Woman 1984, where the concept of a cinematographic universe was put aside in favor of more individual stories with a different tone from the one that Zack Snyder began building with ‘The Man of Steel ‘or’ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘. Now, with this alteration of reality that ‘The Flash’ will propose, it will be the perfect opportunity for Warner to start from scratch and avoid repeating mistakes. Its premiere is scheduled for November 4, 2022.