The great litmus test for the saga ‘Fantastic animals’ arrives. After “The Crimes of Grindelwald” did not meet the expectations of either criticism or box office, Warner Bros. is confident that the third chapter of the prequels centered on Newt Scamander (and Albus Dumbledore) will regain the interest of the fans. The first trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ does prove that they have put all the meat on the grill as far as scale is concerned:

If in the previous film we traveled from New York to Paris, this time we went to more exotic places. Dumbledore (Jude Law) seems to keep a very special portkey in Hogwarts Castle that takes the protagonists to the other side of the world. Specifically, It seems that we will finally see a new school of magic. By its design we would say that it is Castelobruxo, located in the north of Brazil. We are also supposed to visit other locations such as China or Germany.

But let’s go back to Hogwarts for a moment. This trailer shows Dan Fogler’s character Jacob walking the halls of the British school of magic alongside Eddie Redmayne, again as Newt, Callum Turner, who repeats as Theseus Scamander, and Jessica Williams, who plays the teacher of Ilvermorny, the American school, Lally Hicks. What does a muggle do at Hogwarts when technically he wouldn’t even be able to see the castle if he gets close? The mystery with our beloved baker does not end there because at another time we see Newt handing him a wand from Dumbledore. Richard Coyle, by the way, makes his debut as a young Aberforth Dumbledore.

The new Grindelwald

This first trailer already shows Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp. The little we know about the plot, written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves, is that the Dark Wizard’s army continues to gain followers and Dumbledore asks Newt and the others to embark on a dangerous mission where they will have to face the acolytes of Grindelwald, while discovering new magical creatures (which is why the saga continues to be called ‘Fantastic Animals’). The film will again investigate why Dumbledore does not take sides directly. Ezra Miller returns as Credence, supposedly Aurelius Dumbledore, and we will finally see Albus Dumbledore showing his face in a confrontation against him. What is hiding that snitch with whom we see him play?

Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol also return as Tina and Queenie in ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, which will hit Spanish cinemas on April 8, again with David Yates in the direction.