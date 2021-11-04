11/04/2021 at 18:41 CET

.

A great discovery made in France by the 1870 Vigo historian and journalist Eduardo Rolland, who has found the first underwater photographs in history, taken in the estuary of Vigo in 1870. Rolland will soon show them to the public in a large-format exhibition that he is preparing with the Galician city council.

It is a collection of photographs that represent the oldest portraits of the Vigo estuary, the first images of underwater archeology in history around the world and the portrait of Hippolyte Magen’s campaign to rescue Rande’s galleons, the same one that inspired Jules Verne to publish the novel ‘20,000 leagues of underwater voyage ‘, where he dedicates a chapter to ‘The Bay of Vigo’.

“We are facing some photos that are a treasure at all levels & rdquor ;, said Rolland after making his happy discovery public, which took place last summer while he was diving in Gallica, a French digital library and one of the most important in the world, in search of information for his research on Jules Verne.

Actually, the photographs appeared “by chance & rdquor; in 2020, when a French attic was emptied of a noble family and everything there was auctioned in lots.

In one of those lots, without further identification, were these photographs, which were acquired by the French municipality of Angers, in the Loire department, from where Ernest Bazin, an engineer inventor of a submarine bell, was born, but they were not capable of analyze in all their context as they were taken in Vigo.

That submarine bell by Bazin was at the time a world revolution and was released in that expedition in Vigo, and now, for the first time, it can be seen portrayed in real images, and not in drawings or engravings that appeared in the press at the time.

Hippolyte Magen’s expedition to rescue Rande’s galleons. |

Paris Expo

“There is so much context in this photo, the Rouquayrol respirator they are wearing divers is the first time they are photographed, a photo taken three years before it was presented at the Paris Expo & rdquor ;, explains Roland.

The author of the photographs was the painter and pioneer of photography Henri Durand-Brager, who was hired for the Rande galleon rescue expedition of 1870.

In them you can see the divers in action, images of the wrecks of Rande’s galleons, the protagonists of the campaign or the ship ‘Le Vigo’ that was in charge of the surveys.

The true meaning of this photographic treasure is obtained by comparing these photos with the memories of Hippolyte Magen’s expedition, in which technical advances such as electric underwater lighting lamps, or the aforementioned new Rouquayrol respirators for diving, were premiered in Vigo. in addition to the revolutionary submarine bell, within which several of the portraits were taken.

Until now, only engravings in French magazines about this expedition were known, and this is the first time that protagonists of that mythical campaign can be seen in a photo, such as the engineer Ernest Bazin.

Rolland, after discovering these images, has cataloged and described them in detail by diving into the existing documentation, all of which he has gathered in a publication that also includes the reproduction of the photographs and that could serve to initiate new historical investigations.