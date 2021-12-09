. (JORGE FUENTELSAZ)

The management of the company, which has more than 8,000 locations across the country, has tried by all means to thwart or delay unionization.

Employees of three Starbucks coffee machines in the American town of Buffalo (upstate New York) started a revolution last summer with their attempt to form the chain’s first union in its 50-year history, a struggle whose result will be known this time. Thursday, when the results of a vote called by the workers are announced.

Several members of the workers’ organizing committee have met at their headquarters to have everything ready.

“We just need one of the coffeemakers to win, because right now none of the 9,000 Starbucks stores in America are organized and it only takes one coffeemaker to break that reputation, to break that stigma and inspire other bartenders“Will Westlake, who works in one of those stores, assures ..

Westlake, who is confident that the workers who support the union will prevail in the vote, indicated that in the event of defeat, there are three other locals in Buffalo that have asked to vote to unionize and a fourth coffee shop in the state of Arizona.

The company’s management, which has more than 8,000 stores across the country, has tried by all means to thwart or delay unionization attempts.

First, trying to get the vote to include the twenty locals in the Bfalo region, instead of the three that request it; later, with a harassment campaign to these three centers, which has been denounced by their workers, and by redoubling efforts to convince employees to vote no and, finally, by pressing to postpone the vote.

Up to this population of 255,000 inhabitants, on the border with Canada, numerous company executives have been displaced as part of their strategy to abort the union struggle.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was one of them and, on November 6, organized a “partner event,” the name the company gives to its employees.

“What the management team at Buffalo has done is what we have always done. We hear. We learn. We improve together. No partner has ever needed a representative to seek the things we all have as partners at Starbucks. ” I wrote in a letter to the workers.

At this meeting, Schultz also stopped to list the benefits that the company offers to its “partners”, among which he highlighted health insurance, a symbol in a country with very unequal health coverage.

A union drive

However, for the organizing director of the 32 BJ union of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Rob Hill, “big companies will always be against unions because unionized workers are paid more, they have more rights in the workplace. job”.

According to the U.S. Government Employment Office, in 2020 the percentage of unionized workers stood at 10.8% (0.5% more than the previous year), in part because 9.6 million workers, mostly non-unionized, were fired by the pandemic.

A small but remarkable increase, given the historical downward trend registered in the country, where in 1983 20.1% of the labor force was affiliated with labor organizations.

Membership falls to 6.3% in the private sector, and barely reaches 1.2% among cafeteria and restaurant workers, but “the pandemic was a boost,” according to Hill, whose union workers aspire to join. from Starbucks.

This momentum, according to Hill, was experienced “particularly among service workers, the front-line workers, who we now call” essential “and who suddenly come to the fore and it is recognized how important they are as suppliers. in this pandemic and for the economy and how badly paid and badly treated they are. “

“Everyone is applauded as essential and valuable workers, but then ultimately, they continue to be paid the minimum wage and without health benefits, without the right to paid sick leave. So I think there is an understandable anger about all that, “he added.

The union official, whose organization represents 175,000 workers in the eastern and northern United States, indicates that his union already welcomes workers from large companies, but stresses that “These local fights are needed to bring these companies to the negotiating table.”

For Hill, the workers’ victory “will be huge to inspire other workers at Starbucks and other fast food businesses to join us.”

If Starbucks managers have been deeply involved in trying to thwart attempts to unionize, with the direct involvement of its founder or current CEO Kevin Johnson, the leftmost wing of the Democratic Party has not hesitated to openly show its support for the 100 workers involved in this fight, as the veteran senator Bernie sanders and the young congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

