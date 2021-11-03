Help for access to rent

The Treasury technicians warn that the situation that occurred with the Zapatero check could be repeated, so they ask that the measure be configured as a net aid and exempt from taxation

The housing voucher is one of the government’s star measures to address rental problems in Spain. Thousands of young people are waiting to know the requirements they will have to meet in order to qualify for it, but what many of them do not know is that the help will bring a fiscal cost that they did not expect.

It happened with the rent-check of Jos Luis Rodrguez Zapatero (on which the measure is now inspired) and the Finance Technicians union (Gestha) warns that the situation could repeat itself on this occasion. In addition, they put a figure: up to 37.9% of potential beneficiaries of the check may have to assume a fiscal cost to receive it. And taking into account that the Executive’s estimates indicate that the total number of beneficiaries is around 70,000 people, the result is that this fiscal threat stalks 26,500 young people.

In principle, the bond is designed as a help of 250 euros per month for two years for people between 18 and 35 years with an employment contract and a maximum annual income of 23,725 euros. From Gestha they explain that the Personal Income Tax Law requires the presentation of the Declaration when a person obtains income without retention of Treasury bills, subsidies for the acquisition of VPO or of appraised price and public aid (capital gains, unless the exemption is declared) with the minimum set of 1,000 euros per year.

“This obligation to declare arises with this housing bond, even if there are no work income or do not exceed 22,000 euros per year [o los 14.000 cuando proceden de ms de un pagador]. Therefore, with four payments of the bond in question [que sumaran los 1.000 euros] it will be required to present the personal income tax return to the young payee. That s, this does not mean that they have to pay the Treasury in all cases, “he details Carlos Cruzado, president of Gestha.

In this way, and according to the approximate estimate made by Gestha based on national tables, 62.1% of the potential beneficiaries of the housing voucher will not have a tax impact on personal income tax, given their low salaries. On the contrary, it may entail a fiscal cost and, therefore, they will be obliged to present the personal income tax declaration, to that almost 40% of the remaining potential beneficiaries when having to add that bonus to the rest of their annual income.

In this last group, in addition, a good part of the taxpayers will have to assume a substantial increase in personal income tax payment. According to Gestha, those who have a full salary of 15,579 euros per year and receive the bonus will go from not having to pay anything to returning a total of 848.7 euros, since their taxable base amounts from 7,017 euros to 10,017 euros.

The increase in the fee will be 781.1 euros for those with a full salary of 21,600 euros per year, and 899 euros for those with a salary of 23,700 euros per year.

Net and exempt aid

To avoid this situation and in view of the controversy that arose years ago, Gestha will propose to the Ministry of Finance that the bond be configured as a net aid (although it means a smaller amount for the receivers) and exempt from taxation.

In the Treasury they point out to EL MUNDO that they must first see “how the measure is articulated”, although they are clear that “by definition, aid is taxed”. That is, they do not contemplate in any case that the measure may be exempt from taxation. “As with the Scrappage scheme or with any other measure, this type of aid is always taxed, “sources from the Ministry led by Mara Jess Montero.

However, this threat that up to 40% of young people with the right to the housing bonus will have to pay more for personal income tax will be a new source of problems for the Treasury, which in recent days has already seen how the Constitutional Court capital gains tax. Problem, in this case, by the discomfort that this hidden obligation to pay lead to what is one of the star measures of the 2022 General State Budget (PGE) project.

To this must be added the fiscal harmonization that Montero wants to carry out between the communities, which will be opposed by the regions chaired by the PP and, especially, by the Community of Madrid, which guarantees a tough confrontation. And, of course, the ambitious tax reform that the head of the Treasury intends to develop based on the recommendations of the committee of experts, a document that will arrive in February. Once its proposals are known, the Government wants to apply tax increases and new measures to raise revenue in a very notable way. How much? Montero always points out that there is a difference with respect to Europe of “between seven and eight points of GDP”, and that would mean up to 90,000 million euros.

