The five best series to enjoy streaming this weekend

The world of streaming is on the rise. The paid subscription platforms are the main space that viewers are now in and this has led to healthy competition to get more and more projects out.

Here’s a look at the new series you can find on places like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Star Plus.

Love and Death (HBO Max)

Series, movies and documentaries based on serial killers and real events have become one of the great attractions of streaming. That is why the new HBO Max proposal with Elizabeth Olsen is one of those titles that you do not want to miss.

This miniseries “is based on the true story of the brutal ax murder of Betty Gore by housewife Candy Montgomery in Wylie, Texas in 1980,” the synopsis tells us. In addition to Olsen, the series features performances by Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Krysten Ritter, Fabiola Andújar, and Amelie Dallimore. The first 3 episodes are now available on HBO Max.

Citadel (Prime Video)

Prime Video right now has one of the big bets of the year in its catalog. This is Citadel, the new action and spy series created and produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame).

With a huge budget involved, Citadel tells the story: “Two spies undertake a mission to save their organization from an evil syndicate.”

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

For those who enjoy fantasy, Sweet Tooth arrives with its second season on Netflix. The series based on the comic of the same name and produced by Robert Downey Jr., is set in a dystopian world in which a virus wiped out most of the human population, giving rise to the birth of hybrid babies, part human, part animal. . The 8 new episodes are now available on Netflix.

Headless Chickens (HBO Max)

On the other hand, we bring you this proposal of the comedy genre, with a dose of action and a bit of soccer. This is the new Spanish production created by Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang, ‘Pollos sin cabeza’.

Headless Chickens stars Hugo Silva, Dafne Fernández, Óscar Casas, Kira Miró, Lucía Jiménez, Miguel Ángel Solá, Carmen Sánchez, Gorka Otxoa, Diogo Sales, Edson de Souza and Luis Fernández de Eribe. The miniseries has 7 episodes of 30 minutes each, ideal for marathoning.

The Nurse (Netflix)

The Red N platform arrives with another disturbing thriller based on true events. This is The Nurse, a Danish miniseries of only 4 episodes that is inspired by a case that occurred in Denmark in 2015.

This production from the creators of The Hartung Case features performances by Fanny Louise Bernth, Josephine Park, Peter Zandersen, Dick Kaysø, and Amalie Lindegård.