After an interesting and applauded display of mittens, children’s boxing on the ring, and distinguishing with the gold badge of the Spanish Boxing Federation (FEB) to Don Juan Luis Torralba, began in the pediment of Vizcaya, in Bilbao, the finals of the Iberdrola Cup 2021. 5 fights after which the new champion fighters were to meet.

The first to be disputed was the one that faced Mari Luz Peral, better known as ‘La Joyita’ a Marta Lopez in -98 kg. Agreed like the rest of the bouts to the best of three rounds, the victory by unanimous decision went to Mari Luz, who arrived from Santander and who knew how to overcome a cut on her lip. “The fight has been even. We have both fought. The truth is that it could have been for one or the other, “he acknowledged. ‘La Joyita’, who achieved a victory of merit against a woman who had just achieved the bronze medal in the U22 European Championship.

The combat has been even. We have both fought. The truth is that it could have been for one or the other

After this contact, turn for the face to face in -51 kg between Tatiana Perez and Laura Fuertes. Once again, the triumph was by unanimous decision of the judges, which ended up in the hands of Laura Fuertes, who added her fourth title in a row in the Iberdrola Cup, after those of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Not bad. “It has been very difficult. Tatiana has a very good level and I have enjoyed it ”.

Also by unanimous decision was imposed Mari Carmen Valero to Paula Ruiz at -54 kg, so that this year’s Spanish champion was able to beat the 2020 Iberdrola League Cup champion. A triumph that she celebrated with these words: “It was a very physical fight. I’m happy, but I would have liked it to be more beautiful ”.

Laura Fuertes added her fourth title in a row in the Iberdrola Cup, after those of 2018, 2019 and 2020

The final fireworks of this interesting evening was lit by the Canary Islands Sara eusebio and Laura Reoyo in -60 kg. Reoyo, champion of Spain, was a real whirlwind to which Sara could not find an answer. The victory by unanimous decision, against an opponent who showed that they knew how to win and who, like the rest of the fighters, was very respectful towards an opponent who also looked the winner. “Whenever I box I’m happy, win or lose. I’ve suffered a bit, but I think I’ve hit hard. She is a super brave girl and I congratulate her for that. “

I want to congratulate the champions and those who have not been. We must continue to support women’s boxing

Felipe Martínez, president of the FEB, closed this good afternoon-night of boxing with these words. “We have to keep working, and I want to congratulate the champions and those who have not been. We must continue supporting women’s boxing ”.

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also Celes Piedrabuena

Read also .



