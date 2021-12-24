Like every year, the NBA has organized a Christmas day full of great matches and rivalries. Bring young will return to a Madison Square Garden that he left silent in the past playoffs, the Bucks, current champions will receive some Celtics depleted by the casualties and led by some Jays who seek to reconnect with themselves. On the west coast, a duel of giants will be played for the third time this season between the Warriors and the Suns. In addition, Doncic Mavs will visit the always complicated court of some Jazz quietly marching third in the Wild West. Finally, LeBron James’ Lakers will host Nets led by Kevin Durant that threatens to be crowned as the new monarch of the NBA.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) for the 14th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. pic.twitter.com/IEvOgFkXCQ – NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

Bring on, re-silence the Maddison

The story of Bring young with the Knicks It is the one of a rivalry that will go for long, the small point guard of the Hawks he earned the enmity of Manhattan in a playoff that marked his career, Young played his first postseason in basketball Mecca and did it like a superstar would, the Texas player threw the team behind his back to win the tie 1-4 and silenced the public in the Big Apple.

Now half a year later both teams arrive at low hours and outside the Play-In positions. The Hawks started the season badly and are still looking to improve defensive sensations, as they are the 7th team that allows the most points. For its part, Trae Young remains the Hawks’ most dangerous player, with 27.3 points and 9.3 assists.

If the Hawks have begun to find themselves, the Knicks still do not know what their identity is, in the summer they made changes to improve their offense with Walker Y Forunier and they have ended up lose the course of a team that was characterized by its solid defense. Now, Kemba is out of rotation and Fournier is the shadow of what it was in Orlando.

The MSG and the Knicks made an enemy out for the remainder of Trae Young’s #NBA career. 😤 pic.twitter.com/MEoSDZYMts – NBA in Spanish (@NBAenespanol) June 3, 2021

The Celtics will seek redemption against the Bucks

Playing against the current champion is never good news and even less when you don’t know what you want to play. This is the problem that the Boston Celtics during his visit to the FiserV Forum. Those of Ime Udoka have become a very irregular team and they are the reflection of the Jays, when the shots of your stars come in, things work like silk, but If one of you has a bad night, everything goes wrong. While the defense, led by an irreplaceable Smart, is a well-oiled machine, andThe Proud Greens’ attack runs at full speed.

For their part, the Bucks of Antetokounmpo They are a team that when it has all its troops, it has no gaps. Those of Budenholzer they were not crowned as champions for nothing, but for being a set very balanced by its Big-3. The season did not start in the best way for some Bucks depleted by the losses of Holiday Y Middleton, but when they returned, they were again the game winning machine it used to be.

This match will leave us a beautiful battle between two of the great stars of the East, the green hope, Jayson Tatum and the young king, Antetokounmpo.

Suns and Warriors, duel in the heights

A game between the two best teams in the west is never wasted and even less when it comes to a clash between Curry and Chris Paul. The two are, in their own way, the best at their thing and they will leave us a clash of times.

Curry’s Warriors are one of the funniest teams in the NBA, combining his classic and hypnotic ball movement with a terrifying triple hit. Plus, they are the best defense in the league with a defensive rating of 101.2. The Booker and Paul Suns are still that team that has no flaws, a pylon hammer that scores non-stop points and defends like nobody else, only the Warriors surpass those of Arizona in defensive rating.

Curry arrives at the Christmas party crowned as the best shot of all time and determined to expand his legend with a new ring and the third MVP of his career. For its part, Paul, still the ‘Point God’, leads the league with 10.1 assists per game and it is the metronome of some Suns who will seek to maintain the leadership of the west in a fratricidal duel with the Warriors.

𝕄á𝕩𝕚𝕞𝕠 𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕡𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕒 𝕕𝕖 𝕝𝕒 𝕙𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕒 STEPHEN CURRY No more. pic.twitter.com/RE1velt9TK – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) December 15, 2021

The Mavs save the Utah wall

While the Jazz they do not stand out for being a team that plays beautiful basketball, yes they are very effective, with the pair formed by Mitchell and Gobert, they are in the third position of the west and they will receive some Mavericks that cthey took a nosedive due to Luka Doncic’s injury. The Texans lost their great leader and Porzingis was unable to bring the Mavs wins. Jason Kidd’s men have gone from being the most efficient attack in history to being the third worst in the league. On the other hand, the Jazz continue in the same line of the last years, those of Quinn Snyder are A very heavy team in the regular league but still need to graduate in the postseason, where they add disappointment after disappointment.

Nets-Lakers and the duel for the crown

When Durant and LeBron face off, sparks always fly, the duel between the two leads to a long line of rivalries between two legends who have as much desire as respect. Durant has been behind the crown of the best player in the world for many years and at 33 years He is convinced that it is time to sit on the throne that LeBron has held for more than a decade.

The Lakers-Nets comes at a difficult time for the Californians, who they are not being able to put their three stars on the same page. While LeBron is capable of showing a good version, Davis and Westbrook do not contribute what was expected and They have triggered a multitude of rumors of a possible transfer.

The Nets are in a comfortable first position in the east, with a superlative Kevin Durant and focused on becoming MVP for the second time. With a Harden still picking up the pace and adapting to the new rules, Brooklynites live off Durant’s scoring ability.