Olek Usyk broke the order that was in the heads of the fans and defeated Anthony Joshua to blow up the plans that were in the heavyweight. The triumph of the Ukrainian had several keys that we analyzed.

Usyk’s weight gain didn’t detract

Usyk decided to gain weight from his last fight. It was not too much, but just enough to be on a scale above 100 kilos. He did not want to have a big difference in size with his opponent and opted for it. It wasn’t as defined as before, but This increase allowed him to hit harder, have a greater stamina and did not affect him in the bellows or the speed of his hands.. It was a close increase.

Joshua was slow to enter the fray

Anthony Joshua showed too much respect and that caused him not to take chances. This attitude was especially evident at the beginning of the fight. Until the fifth round, AJ did not increase his pace and put something else on the ring. It took him 12 minutes to read what Usyk had prepared for him.. Too much of a gift … and on top of that, he never quite found a way to stop that plan.

Anthony Joshua takes a hit from Oleksander Usyk. Mark Robinson (Matchroom Boxing)

Joshua’s strategy failed

Joshua’s plan was clear: be cautious and wait for the hole. That plan worked for him against Andy Ruiz in the rematch and against Pulev as well, but not against Usyk. The Ukrainian was better, but the English was not able to change strategy. He also did not know how to squeeze him with rhythm and cut off his legs. He focused on boxing at distance trying to be as low risk. His determination also failed. He was always satisfied with what he had.

Usyk’s speed and technique was too much for Joshua

The two corners posed a very tactical fight. Without risk of the rival, the innate qualities were key. There were the best capabilities of Usyk. The Ukrainian was faster when it came to connecting his hands (he passed the jab and always struck after) and also with his lateral movements. He was more technical and that allowed him to beat Joshua every time he tried to hit him.

Joshua did not test the resistance of his rival

Usyk left beaten. It was logical, but at no point was he in trouble, as if it had happened in his two previous heavyweight fights. Joshua did not detract one iota of mobility with the blows down and He never squeezed him, not even in the final part, to try to connect a series and test if the resistance of the Ukrainian was high or not. Not everything was demerit to him. Usyk failed him and left AJ with only 12% of hits connected.

