Tyson Fury reaffirmed his might at heavyweight with a great, hard-working victory over Deontay Wilder. Many underestimated the American before starting, but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ proved his worth and tenacity. The fight had many interesting points that we now review.

1- Fury’s strategy with the weight worked

Tyson Fury had warned in the previous one that he was going to come to this fight with more weight than in the previous one. Finally they were 1.8 kilos more, it was of little importance. The key was in the almost 18 that he took from Wilder. Obviously that was noticeable when hitting, but above all it was evident in the body to body. The Englishman brazenly sought him out for much of the fight. Why? The physical wear and tear it caused on Wilder was remarkable.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder hugging during a set of their trilogy. .

2- Wilder forgot to hit down

Deontay Wilder, who opened a corner, surprised everyone. Usually confident in his punch, he seeks to hit the starter pear to try to achieve cold blows that end everything. This Saturday he sought to hit down to remove legs. He did it two rounds, but stopped trying. First because Fury picked up the pace and then, after the crash, because he started looking for the KO. He missed a very important part.

3- The pressure again drowned Wilder

Fury, in his second fight, managed to mentally exhaust Wilder with his pressure. Boxing backwards, the American suffers and leaves holes. So it happened again in this fight. Yes it is true that the two falls of the champion come from a right to the counter, but in the rest of the fight, andThe ‘Bronze Bomber’ was not comfortable when moving and it was when he left a lot of holes.

Tyson Fury hits Deontay Wilder after pressing him against the ropes. .

4- Wilder’s physical slump

The first fall, the weight transfer of the Englishman, the pressure from Fury and the repetition in the blows he received took their toll on Wilder. The American had gained almost three kilos in weight, he was stronger … but all those factors detracted a lot from Deontay. So much so, that From the sixth round, his fatigue was noticeable and from the eighth, his physical downturn was clear. He lost even hit.

5- The difference was the resistance, not the punch

No one can blame Deontay Wilder for bravery and courage, but his jaw was weaker. With his first fall, the American was felt. On the contrary, and despite going to the ground twice in the same round, Fury was able to rebuild himself and recover very well from the tremendous right to the temple that started it all. There were doubts about the preparation of the English. It was perfect and that was evident in her stamina. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ is a great puncher, the ‘Gipsy King’ drowns you for pace and power … but those were not the keys. The resistance of each determined that Fury was able to regain his boxing and Wilder was not.

Deontay Wilder is knocked out by Tyson Fury. USA Today Sports