The actress and television host, Jessica Cediel, is constantly sharing content on her Instagram account with her more than 8.6 million followers. The model is also in charge of injecting positive energy with her motivating messages.

Recently, the former reporter for the reality show Exatlon United States, opened a paid page of exclusive content to be able to interact more directly with her fans, whom she has invited to chat, also opening the possibility of requesting personalized videos.

This new undertaking by the 39-year-old Colombian does not mean that she will put aside her Instagram followers, since, as she has been doing in recent years, she will continue to cheer up her followers with her dances, photos and videos.

Here we leave you a selection with the photos of the artist that have caused the most impact among her admirers.

1) With the message “Untouchable… but you feel this” (Untouchable, but you feel this), the reporter obtained 240 thousand likes and a total of 1,402 messages praising her. “My God, I love natural women!”, “Hello Jessica, the most beautiful princess in Colombia. I adore you “, and” Your appearances on social networks turn on every minute “, were some of the comments.

2) “Always give yourself the priority you deserve… when you do, the rest comes!”, He stated when he published this photo with a red bathing suit and exceeding 173 thousand likes and 1,600 messages.

3) When she reached 8.6 million followers on her Instagram account, she declared herself grateful and posed in a red bikini. “We are already 8.6 million in this family. THANK YOU for so much love, “he said. The publication obtained 284 thousand likes and 2,300 comments.

4) Life is like the sea … Sometimes it caresses you with its gentle waves … And at other times it drags you and rolls you over … However, when you let God take the helm of your own boat, you realize that with HIM you can weather any storm! ”she wrote posing in a black bikini and jeans on the beach. The photo received 256 thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

5) After having suffered Covid-19 with her sister, the model celebrated with this photo announcing that her body had been released from the virus. “Result: NEGATIVE for Covid! Hand in hand with GOD WITH VICTORY !! Yet another battle won to display the glory of God! Take care my people! AND THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH LOVE! And for all your prayers! Thanks to all the angels that God put us in the way! ”, He declared triumphantly, reaching 3,200 likes and 1,800 comments.

Which photo do you like the most of Jessica?

