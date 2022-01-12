01/12/2022

We review the key news of the morning of Wednesday, January 12 where the Spanish Super Cup and the first Clásico of 2022, the Dakar and the Djokovic case mark the sporting news. These are the most important information:

Memphis and Juventus

The forward of FC Barcelona, Memphis Depay, He is no longer an essential player on Xavi Hernández’s board and the sports management does not rule out an exit. Juventus has entered into action and the possibility of an exchange for Álvaro Morata, who is very interested, has been put on the table.

Laporta sends a message to Real Madrid

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, He has assured the Culé fan that the team is on the right track and the illusion is maximum. In the run-up to the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Real, the Catalan has sent a message to the eternal rival: “We have come from Barcelona with the will to victory”.

Emerson and the surprise of the Barça

The Tottenham side, Emerson Royal, has found his place in North London after leaving FC Barcelona. Precisely from the club they showed especially surprised by the succulent offer of the British set, which offered 25 million euros.

The endless Djokovic case

The number 1 in the world, Novak Djokovic, keep giving what to talk since he landed in Australia to play the Open. The irregularity of their health situation has reached all parts of the world and the tennis player himself has acknowledged having made several mistakes. The latest information also indicates that there would be certain doubts about your PCR tests.

New stages in the Dakar 2022

The Dakar has experienced a new stage in which the Audi Sport GmbH driver, Stephane peterhansel, has retaliated with a victory on matchday 10, with a two-minute lead over Carlos Sainz. On motorcycles, Toby Price has prevailed, while Barreda has climbed to fourth place, although a sanction has relegated him to fifth place and is 10’47 “from the leader.