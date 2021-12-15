12/15/2021 at 1:58 PM CET

Marc Escolà

The Liverpool has had a long time to accept that his athletic director Michael Edwards will leave the club at the end of the season, but there could still be other consequences. A few months ago, SPORT already reported that the leaders of the League, the Real Madrid, have approached Edwards in an attempt to convince him to take on the same role in the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is said that the president of the whites, Florentino Pérez, is impressed by the marketing skills that the head of Anfield. From Virgil Van Dijk until Mohamed salah, their signings have provided the backbone for those of Jurgen Klopp become champions of the Premier league and of Europe in the last three seasons.

Edwards, which will still monitor the transfer window in Merseyside This January, you could start to think of ‘reds’ as ‘fishing object’ as soon as you sign up for a new project in the Spanish capital. According to the British media Mirror, the sports director would focus on these five objectives:

Mohamed salah

Throughout its 119-year history, the Real Madrid has always prided itself on bringing in the best. And when it comes to the best in the world, Salah It is a ‘fixed’ in the pools. As much as Florentine want to sign Mbappe Y Haaland, the Egyptian is one of the usual targets of the white club.

With 21 goals scored this season, Salah has taken his game to another level, but it also worries the most faithful of Anfield. The forward has not renewed his contract with him Liverpool, that expires in 18 months. Edwards You should know everything about the situation, your demands and the interest of the Real, causing a change to the set of Carlo Ancelotti look much more realistic.

5 Liverpool players Michael Edwards could target in Real Madrid role including Mo Salahhttps: //t.co/zqd9HXndal pic.twitter.com/DD5TQTAmUa – Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 15, 2021

Joe gomez

A player who Klopp and company would probably be more open to losing is Joe gomez, which has been linked to a departure after more than six years with the ‘reds’. Despite his unquestionable talent, injuries have derailed the center-back’s career and Gomez is right now behind Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konaté.

However the Real Madrid has a very light payroll of centrals, with only David Alaba, Eder Militao and Nacho Fernández playing in this position in League. Therefore, having lost his place in the Liverpool and in the selection of Gareth southgate, the 24-year-old could replicate the move of Tomori to the AC Milan last January and rekindle his career with a European giant in view of the Qatar World Cup.

Naby keita

One of the few signings of Edwards at Liverpool that so far has not worked, Keita it could be another beneficiary. Even at 26, whites could probably acquire the Guinean international for much less than 54 million pounds that the ‘reds’ paid to RB Leipzig for your signature on 2018.

The Madrid needs younger legs in midfield, even though Toni Kroos (31) and Luka modric (36) still dominate the League. A slower soccer pace would allow Keita demonstrate their technical qualities at the Bernabéu-

Roberto Firmino

The least lethal component of the three forwards of Klopp from now on is Firmino, who is struggling to find a place in the starting eleven in the face of the growing prominence of Diogo Jota, plus his contract expires in June 2023.

Firmino is the favorite player of Edwards, as he recently stated when asked about it: “That’s a really difficult question to answer, so I won’t even try. All I’ll say is my dog’s name is Bobby“.

So with that in mind Edwards might be inclined to offer the Brazilian a route outside of Anfield, particularly with the current titular forward of the Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, who is almost four years older than him. Also, sign players like Haaland Y Mbappe It could mean that the Spanish giants need a facilitator on their front line to balance things out, and Firmino It has shown that it is capable of doing just that.

Sadio mané

Finally, to round out the famous three forwards who could be found free agents at the end of next season, Mané could offer some quality and experience if Edwards wants to help Real to transform into a younger team. The Senegalese star has rediscovered his form this season after a disappointing campaign last time, scoring nine goals and one assist.

Even though ‘the wonder boy’ Vinicius Junior is red hot, the most direct threat of Mané It’s an option that no team would turn down for the right price, especially if the 29-year-old could be swayed for free.