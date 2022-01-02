The Angels dodgers they have 5 things to do this 2022 to continue being one of the best franchises in the MLB nowadays.

Extend Dave Roberts

The first is to extend the contract of Dave Roberts, who has been one of the most criticized managers in recent years, but also one of the most successful, has not been left out of the playoffs since 2015 and has stepped on 3 world series, being the winner of one.

Roberts knows the core very well, losing it by not extending it would be a big loss for the Dodgers and a great risk.

Fill Corey Segar’s void. How? It is not very complicated.

Getting a contract extension with Trea Turner urges the Dodgers, who are heading into their final season of contract and after seeing the millions that Corey Seager and possibly Story made with Carlos Correa, Trea would like to try free agency and see what they have the other teams for him.

Turner comes from winning the batting title, he is healthy and has good defense, he can also play in the outfield given the situation.

If Turner goes to free agency, by MLB 2023 there won’t be many elite shortstop going to free agency that the Dodgers can hope for.

Sign Kenley Jansen

The Dodgers know that there is no other reliever available in the free agency who can replace Jansen, they cannot afford to look for another route because they have already lost many elite prospects to Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

Jansen is going to have many offers when the work stoppage ends, coming from pitching 7 innings in the 2021 playoffs without allowing earned runs.

Renew Clayton Kershaw

This is both a baseball decision at this point and a sentimental one. It seems impossible to separate Clayton Kershaw from the Dodgers and vice versa. His reign has lasted through multiple regimes, eras, and heartaches along with a glorious night in Arlington, Texas. That alone makes him different from your typical free agent: The Dodgers’ top brass have said so.

With the uncertainty that the Dodgers have about Trevor Bauer’s situation and a possible suspension, the health of Dustin May and the loss of Max Scherzer, they only have Urías and Walker, Clayton Kershaw is an arm that they already know, but that brings their risks.

Finding a way for Cody Bellinger to perform better

They can start changing their position role, in the season that he was MVP he sold out 136 games in the outfield, now that Max Muncy can return in May and it is difficult for them to re-sign Albert Pujols, then they can start testing Bellinger as a first baseman in time. full.

If the designated hitter thing happens for next MLB season, then it’s another point in favor for the Dodgers to find a way for Bellinger to do better.

Improve your banking

The Dodgers had several dark moments in the playoffs and their bench players failed to respond as they should, the loss of Justin Turner, Max Muncy and the times they rested Cody Bellinger, they did not find any other outfielder or infielder who did something remarkable for them.

There are a lot of players in free agency willing to take a role on the Dodgers bench, you just have to look hard at the roster and see if they sign a few. If not, they must start giving their prospects opportunities.

