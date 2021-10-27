Filming for The Flash ended last week and now fans are waiting for the months to pass for the big premiere. The DC Extended Universe will grant Barry Allen his own solo adventure and the expectations are very high. Andy Muschietti, director of the film, offers the public some statements about the project during his stay at DC FanDome China (via Movie Web), anticipating that we will see really spectacular things.

Do not miss: The Flash: producer Barbara Muschietti suggests Henry Cavill will appear as Superman

Ezra Miller fought for a long time for the movie of The Flash. Warner Bros. rejected the script it had initially prepared and finally gave it the go-ahead until recently, hiring Andy Muschietti as the filmmaker in charge and promising incredible images to the audience that awaits Allen’s journey with excitement. Like the study, Andy He also keeps all the secrets, but is very excited about all the surprises that await the fans. Here are his recent statements:

We can tell you that there are surprises. We can’t reveal what they are, but they will probably blow your socks off. They will do it. I think the less we talk about it, the better. There is excitement behind the camera for those surprises, but you better not know about them until you see them on the big screen.

We invite you to read: The Flash: Ben Affleck says he had more fun being Batman than other movies

Through DC FanDome, held online on October 16, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for The Flash, showing some incredible images that reconfirm the multiverse (something that had already been done in The CW special, Infinite Earth Crisis, material that showed us the Barry Allen of Miller interacting with Grant Gustin’s, quite a television event actually) and preparing fans for something great, a trip that gives the DCEU that much-needed twist.

In addition to Ezra Miller like Barry, The Flash will feature the talents of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who will reprise their respective incarnations of Batman; We will also see Sasha Calle as Supergirl (Warner once again denying Superman and giving the opportunity to another new character linked to his lore) and Kiersey Clemons repeating as Iris West, a character that we already observed for a few minutes in The Justice League of Zack Snyder – 82% and that will surely have greater weight in the new installment.

The hope of the DCEU fans is pinned on the movie of The Flash and with good reason. At this point we can say bluntly that the saga lacks a really solid structure and satisfactory development, being very far from the order and success achieved by Marvel Studios in its more than 13 years with the MCU, a saga in which the main characters have been honored time and again with excellent decisions by the writers, directors and top executives. At Warner Bros. they seem to act suspicious and mistrustful, but fans don’t give up hope of seeing a glorious DCEU in the future.

The Flash It will hit theaters on November 4, 2022, meaning fans still have to wait just over a year to see the final product. Although audiences are expecting a Flashpoint adaptation, Heroic Hollywood confirmed last year that the movie will omit many of the more important details from the comic, so we’ll see a slightly looser adaptation. What are the surprises of which Muschietti Are you talking? Will that character that DCEU fans have been waiting for and that we thought was forgotten will return? The wait is getting shorter and shorter.

You may also be interested in: The Flash: Faora and Zod could appear in the movie