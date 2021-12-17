Not a week has passed since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% and people are already thinking about what The Flash, and his travels through the DC multiverse, could represent for Batman. Hence, Ben Affleck was asked about the veracity of the rumor that promises that, in addition to him and Michael Keaton, we could also see George Clooney in that film, another actor who has had the mantle of the bat.

Don’t miss: Ben Affleck says Robin Williams taught him how to be famous in Hollywood

At the show Jimmy kimmel, the actor Ben affleck had a brief appearance. Since the host is a fan of comics and movies based on them, he couldn’t help asking about The Flash, the next installment for which the actor will don the Batman costume. He wanted to know if in that film we can also wait for George Clooney taking up the role and did not rule it out:

I do not think so. If he goes out, he hasn’t told me. It’s possible. He may be hiding out there. As far as I know, you are not interested in putting your helmet back on with your ears that big. I don’t think he’s in the Flash movie, but on the other hand, I didn’t even see Michael Keaton, so he might be there.

As you know The Flash will see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travel through time to try to save his mom. In his attempt to fulfill that mission, he will end up in alternate universes. One of them corresponds to the one in Tim Burton’s Batman movies and, as seen in the trailer, that implies that this character is going to appear. Likewise, Batfleck is known to help you accomplish that task.

While there might be a cameo with Clooney at worst, it all depends on director Andy Muschietti’s plans. After all, it’s not a Batman movie, but a Scarlet Corridor movie. Likewise, how battered Batman and Robin were is not necessarily a great incentive for the actor or fans to ask for their return, which is not the case with the other two interpreters who are highly loved by the bat’s followers.

We recommend: Ben Affleck seems to confirm that he will stop being Batman after The Flash

What will be interesting to see is whether Affleck’s return once again revives the campaigns both to restore Zack Snyder’s plans for that saga and his canceled Batman movie, which eventually became a separate installment with Robert Pattinson. as a totally separate version of the franchise. What the actor has said on several occasions is that he is no longer interested in the superhero genre.

In any case, there is still a long way to go until we know what will happen The Flash and his different versions of Batman since the film will have its premiere in November 2022. But, to make the wait lighter for DC fans, the studio has on its way first Peacemaker, in mid-January, and at the end of March the expected The Batman. Only time will tell if the craze for the spiders of the multiverse does not lead them to commission a similar project with their bats.

Continue reading: Fans are trending #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and #MakeTheBatfleckMovie again

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');