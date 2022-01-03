Fans of the DC Extended Universe are living in strange times and the future is completely unpredictable. A few days ago, some rumors about what will happen in The Flash movie reached social networks and have divided the fandom equally. According to information provided by some reputable insiders, the tape will take care of erasing movies made by Zack Snyder. The scandal was such that even Ezra Miller shared a few words apparently clarifying the situation. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Influencers like Grace randolph or MyTimeToShineHello declared via Twitter that The Flash not only would it erase the entire Snyderverse, but it would remove Superman as a member of the official Justice League, placing the new Supergirl (Sasha Calle) in the role; Furthermore, the Batgirl movie would remove Ben Affleck’s Batman and put her in his place. Ultimately, what has hurt the fans the most is the possibility that what was done by Snyder is voided from the DCEU. A fan questioned Ezra Miller about the situation on Instagram and the 29-year-old actor responded with some forceful words:

No power or force in any known universe can or will ever erase the great works of Zack Snyder. You can keep that line. Take it to the bank, to the press, to schools, to the military, and to the other pillar of capitalism that I am forgetting because when you try to think of a group of things you always forget one of them.

It will be really a shame if all the aforementioned rumors are true, as they show that Warner Bros. does not really know how to listen to its audience. Fans have been asking for Henry Cavill to return as Superman for years, so eliminating him overnight doesn’t sound like the best option, plus Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is already considered one of the best films of the year by well-known outlets, so not following the filmmaker’s line has also been a notable failure in the Warner offices. The Flash could be the DCEU’s salvation, but also its undoing, where will the balance tip?

The Flash It is one of the films that slowly took shape in the offices of Warner Bros. The DCEU sprinter had a somewhat difficult road until the consolidation of his solo adventure, with numerous directors and screenwriters parading and aspiring to the project. Grant Morrison Y Ezra Miller They worked for months on a script for the film inspired by the Flashpoint comic, yet when it was presented to company executives it was irretrievably rejected. But things took their course and the film will soon hit theaters.

The hope of DCEU fans is pinned on the movie of The Flash and with good reason. At this point we can say that the saga lacks a really solid structure and a satisfactory development, being very far from an order of the Marvel Studios type, in which the main characters have been honored time and again with excellent decisions by the senior executives. At Warner Bros. they don’t seem to have much idea about the next steps but the public doesn’t lose hope that in the future they will do the right thing.

According to IMDb, The Flash It will hit theaters on November 4 of this year, ready for what’s coming up on the grounds of the DC Extended Universe?

