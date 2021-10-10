In the Marvel Cinematic Universe the multiverse is unleashed, so we could see it at the end of the Loki series – 96% and in the animated series What If …? – 84%, and we’ll see more of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, DC Comics will not be left behind, and with the movie The Flash they hope to surprise fans.

One of the first news that was given was that Michael Keaton would return as Batman, and Flash would meet him when he traveled to his universe; It was also revealed that Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, will be introduced and that Ben Affleck will have a brief appearance as Batman. Now, a rumor says that we will see General Zod and Faora, two villains that appeared in The Man of Steel – 55%.

The 2013 film that recounted the origin of Superman had Michael Shannon in the role of Zod, and Antje Traue in the role of Faora. The rumor that Zod will be back was shared by the Giant Freaking Robot site, but no further details were offered, although there was speculation about the possibility that he is one of the villains of the film. The site also does not clarify whether it will be Michael shannon another actor to play Zod, but there are good reasons to think that Antje Traue will be back as Faora.

According to Giant Freaking Robot, the reason for thinking the latter is that the actress is working in the United Kingdom, where she is also filming. The Flash, and because he posted on his Instagram an image with short hair, just as he used in The Man of Steel. The most surprising thing is that the director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti, reacted to those photographs … coincidence? I do not believe it.

Given that it is a film that will deal with the multiverse, it is logical to think that Zod and Faora will be from another universe, because in which we all know the two villains died, the first at the hands of Superman and the second when the Kryptonian ship makes implosion in The Man of Steel. Do you like the idea of ​​those two actors returning to play their roles as evil Kryptonians?

The DC Comics Cinematic Universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) began in 2013 with The Man of Steel. Three years later Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters – 27%, which divided critics and audiences, and even though it featured DC’s two most famous superheroes, it didn’t gross even a billion at the box office. , which was disappointing for Warner Bros. as a few years ago The Dark Knight Rises – 87% had raised US $ 1,081 million globally.

However, the box office was not the worst of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justicebut the negative reviews. The “solution” of the study was to pressure Zack Snyder until he could not with the stress, since he was going through a family tragedy, and he abandoned the production of Justice League – 41%. The result was dire, the film flopped at the box office, had the worst grossing in the franchise to date, and fans began the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which ended up convincing Warner Bros. that it was a good idea to produce the director’s cut. .

With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% in March of this year fans found that Snyder had very different plans for the superhero series, but Warner Bros. decided that the canonical film is the League of Justice released in theaters, so The Flash is a continuation of that story, in which The Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice they are canon, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League no.

