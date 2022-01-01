Gal Gadot is among the most popular actresses in the film industry in recent years. Her performance as Wonder Woman in various DC Films tapes have led her to be recognized worldwide, including Wonder Woman – 92%, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Gadot It is already positioned as the favorite of many fans of the character and of comics in general. Thanks to her success, her appearances as the superhero are predicted not to be over, and rumor has it that the actress will once again wear the golden tiara in the upcoming DC movie The Flash.

Also read: Death on the Nile: New trailer focuses on Gal Gadot and omits Armie Hammer’s character

Apparently, within a video that Gadot shared recently through her Instagram account, the 36-year-old actress would have missed some images that reveal her participation as Diana Prince in another tape belonging to DC Films. Like so many people in the world, Gal He celebrated New Year’s Eve 2021 by reflecting on his experiences throughout the year, and collected all of this through photos and videos on his phone. The Instagram reel that Gadot Made from his collection of memories, it contained many funny, exciting and moving moments, such as the birth of his third daughter. However, it’s possible that the little video also revealed a big spoiler about Wonder Woman’s secret cameo. We leave you the publication of the interpreter below:

In the video you can see a compilation of outstanding moments of each month of the year. The revelation is in the months of July and August, because in this part, Gadot share photos of her in a makeup chair getting ready to film something. In the first photo of July, we can see Gal in civilian clothes, being made up by his team of stylists and one of them has a badge on his neck, the cord of which is printed with a very distinctive logo of the film for which he works. The DC fans on the social networks did not delay in doing their research and, after some comparisons with other photos, they discovered that, indeed, Gal gadot she was putting on makeup to film a scene on the movie set The Flash.

I know I’ve seen that cord before. #TheFlash #WonderWoman #TheFlashMovie

I know I’ve seen that lanyard before 👀⚡️ # TheFlash #WonderWoman #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/crUCUiiofD – The Flash Film News ⚡ (@FlashFilmNews) December 31, 2021

In case you missed it: Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Wonder Woman could have a major cameo

Also, just to confirm what was already known, in one of the images shown in the month of August, you can see the actress with the same makeup equipment, but this time you can see that she is wearing the so characteristic tiara and pair of Wonder Woman gauntlets. In said photo, Gadot she is covered with a cape, with the intention of concealing the costume, however it was clearly a failed attempt, as these elements of the costume peek out.

As if it weren’t little evidence, the timeline shown in the reel of Gadot perfectly matches the production dates of The Flash. Warner Bros. and the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, began filming in April, and at the end of June the stars of The Flash, Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton were spotted in London to record at the WB sound studios. The most convenient time for you Gadot filming her scenes as WW would be during the summer, and perhaps it is pure coincidence, but it was in those same months of the hot season that the actress is seen on the set of the film being made up.

We also recommend: Wonder Woman is bisexual, confirms new comic

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');