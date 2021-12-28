Recently, filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, and podcast host Kevin Smith suggested that Christian Bale’s Batman should make a comeback in DC Films’ upcoming The Flash to get an epic moment on screen with the presence of three Batman. The studio has been working hard on this first solo feature film by The Flash, and now we know that it will spread throughout the DC Multiverse, bringing a couple of Bruce Waynes to the project. If the idea of Kevin smith It is taken into account, the meeting of the different Watchers of the Night would be even better and without a doubt it would drive the fans crazy.

The Flash It will bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to the DC world as Batman once again and it will almost certainly be a reunion that will not be forgotten for many years. Knowing that both actors will return as superheroes, Smith could not remain silent at the magnificent possibility of making this event even greater and shared his desire to have Christian bale in long awaited event. During the last episode of Fatman Beyond, Kevin smith noted that Warner Bros. should do everything possible to ensure that Bale Get on board once more, having played Bruce Wayne in the Batman: The Dark Knight trilogy – 94% Christopher Nolan.

On the podcast, Smith shared with his co-host, Marc Bernardin, I was very excited about this new movie and all the spectacular appearances it will have. He was especially happy for the participation of Keaton, as he said that this is his favorite Batman and that he can’t wait to see what the story of The Flash to the screen. Smith He said it as follows:

With that being said, this Flash movie they’re putting together with Michael Keaton as Batman, it’ll make me cry. That’s my Batman! I’m very emotionally attached to Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989, so they brought him back into the universe, they’re serving older people like me.

After talking about this, Smith suggested that the producers should approach the Dark Knight and assemble their own No way home. After all, both Michael keaton What Ben affleck They are already within the plans, so bringing one more Batman would be the most appropriate if they want the encounter to stand out like that of Spider-Man. Kevin added the following comment:

However, if you want to do a No Way Home, you better bring Christian Bale along as well. If I were them, I’d be driving a money truck to Christian Bale’s house, just begging him to play the role for two minutes so we can have our own No Way Home.

We do not know how difficult it is to convince Christian bale to go back to wearing the Batman costume and mask, however it is hoped that his reaction will be positive as well as that of Keaton. Director of The Flash, Andy Muschietti, previously said that it didn’t take much to convince Keaton to return, as the actor was honored to play the iconic character once again. Muschietti said the following during a panel during DC FanDome China:

I think Keaton was honored to play this character again. We mostly sent him a great script, and that’s probably what interested him the most. It’s more complex than this … We gave him a great script and promised him a great direction. And that was it.

