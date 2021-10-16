Tomorrow is the great DC Comics event, inaugurated last year, and dedicated to the company’s productions. In this new edition we will have news of Black Adam, The Batman, and The Flash, among others, but before the DC FanDome takes place, fans are speculating about a big reveal of the film: that Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36% , Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Enola Holmes – 95%) could appear as Superman.

Since his last performance in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), in Justice League – 41%, Cavill has not reappeared in any film in the franchise; in Shazam! – 88% used a stunt double for the Superman cameo, and there is no confirmed project where Superman is going to be. However, those who enjoyed his version of the character are eager to have him back, and one fan believes that the producer of The Flash, Barbara muschietti, confirmed it.

We must not claim victory, but on Instagram the producer wrote “still in process, almost finished. Please check out our little surprise [de la película de Flash] at the DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16, “and one of his followers wrote,” I’m really excited about the film. I still pray for a Henry Cavill cameo as Superman. “

In the following tweet you can see that Muschietti liked the comment. Coincidence? It could be, although likes are not usually actions performed without thinking:

Did Barbara Muschietti hint at Henry Cavill’s Superman? #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/YqmU3nAP8c – The Flash Film News ⚡ (@FlashFilmNews) October 13, 2021

We recently also shared the rumor that we will have in The Flash General Zod (but it was not specified if he would be played by Michael Shannon) and Faora, the latter was deduced by publications of the actress Antje Traue, since he uploaded them while in the United Kingdom, where the filming of the tape takes place. It should be noted that the Zod rumor comes from Giant Freaking Robot, the site that revealed Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before it was official, so there is some credibility.

The Flash It remains largely a mystery, but the fact that it will open the doors of the multiverse should be enough to fill fans with excitement. Thanks to this resource, widely used in comics, series and previous films based on works of DC Comics, they are canonical. This is not an assumption, it is what director Andy Muschietti said (It (It) – 85%, It: Chapter Two – 80%) last year in an interview with Vanity Fair, you can read his words here again:

This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before hold true. It is inclusive in the sense that it is saying that everything you have seen exists, and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.

In Marvel they will not be left behind, with the Loki series – 96% officially inaugurated the multiverse, and with the animated series What If …? – 84% showed us a bit of their possibilities. It is known that in Spider-Man: No Road Home we will see much more of the multiverse, and according to widespread rumors, the film will bring back Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48% , Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%). In the first trailer at least Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) back.

On The Flash we will have new characters like Supergirl and we will have back Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% Hunger for Power – 83%) as Batman. Outside of that there is little that is really known, but tomorrow at the DC FanDome we hope that there will be some kind of advance, be it a trailer or a featurette. The Flash It will hit theaters in November 2022, and it is believed that it will completely change the DCEU.