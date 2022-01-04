Brazilian fans of the famous CW TV series, The Flash – 97% have taken to social media in recent days to share a strange and hilarious mistake that made it to air during an episode of the five-part special, Armageddon, which is broadcast for the first time in the country. According to several tweets, the Portuguese dubbing of the series would have included an insulting dialogue in one of its main scenes, which featured a criticism of the show’s script by one of the voice actors.

It is not known if this “error”, which did not go unnoticed at all, was left intentionally or accidentally in the final version of the episode. Either way, the followers of the program have already turned to various networks such as Reddit and Twitter to share the video of the scene and laugh at the dialogue that slipped in, which appears during a key moment between The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Despero ( Tony Curran).

The special broadcast its last chapter on December 14, but the news of the mistake reached social networks recently. As a video shared from the first episode of season 8 of the show shows, during Barry’s first confrontation with Despero, a person can be heard saying, “Ohla, what a merda dialogue” which translates to something like, “Look, what a shitty dialogue. ” Next we leave you the video of the scene so that you listen to the dubbing error that is in the second 0:05.

It is unknown if this is really a slip by the series’ dubbing team, as a Twitter user later commented on the veracity of this footage, claiming it was completely false. However, many think that it is a real comment by the actor in charge of providing his voice, and that simply due to an oversight the studio ignored it. The comment criticizing the program’s dialogue could be linked to the fact that lately The Flash has received many negative comments related to its script, which they say has been losing quality throughout its 8 seasons.

With five episodes, the series concluded this ambitious Arrowverse crossover. In this special, Barry and Despero face off, and this confrontation causes the protagonist to cross paths with numerous characters from The CW’s superhero franchise, including Batwoman, Sentinel, Atom and Black Lightning. Despite the extensive criticism the show faces, it has incredible popularity and a host of fans eagerly awaiting more of this superhero. Unfortunately, the series has not yet confirmed a ninth season and we are still waiting for The CW to have news about new episodes very soon.

The Flash is an American series developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns, which airs on the famous television network, The CW. Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the series follows Barry Allen, played by Gustin, a superhero who fights crime and has the power to move at superhuman speeds.

