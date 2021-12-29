After Marvel made the dream of millions come true thanks to the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, DC Comics wants to do the same but with The Flash, a film that, although it stars Ezra Miller (Justice League – 41%, The Stanford Prison Experiment – 84%, We Need to Talk About Kevin – 76%), draws attention to the return of Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) as Batman and, above all, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Hunger for Power – 83%) as Batman, the role he played three decades ago for the last time.

The plot, inspired by the Flashpoint comics, where the superhero travels through time to try to save his mother, perhaps provided the director and screenwriter with The Flash, ideas for the Scarlet Corridor to travel in time and also through the multiverse. For now, there is very little we know about the film, but new details that have been revealed suggest that the rumored reboot of the DC film universe is yet to come.

A few months ago rumors appeared that The Flash would bring back two characters from The Man of Steel – 55%, the movie that started it all in 2013. Just a week ago Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed on its official site that the actors who played General Zod and Faora, Michael Shannon and Antje TraueThey are part of the cast, and this could be more important than fans think.

The entertainment journalist Grace randolph, known for leaking numerous rumors from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that turned out to be true, was questioned by a user on Twitter about Zod’s return in The Flash, and what she commented seems to confirm the reboot of the franchise:

The last I heard is that Barry [Allen, Flash] visits Metropolis during that fight, so maybe interact with Zod.

Why is this detail so important? Because it seems to confirm the rumor that in The Flash, Barry Allen will warn Superman about the battle of Metropolis, the superhero will defeat the villains by locking them in the Phantom Zone, and that means that what is seen in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% is canceled from the canon. For those of you who were never very happy with the DC movies directed by Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, Sucker Punch: Surreal World – 24%), this will not affect you in the least, but those who await the restoration of the “SnyderVerse” will be disappointed.

This could also be confirmation that Ben affleck He retires as Batman permanently, because by not facing Superman, and by not having Lex Luthor in the corpse of Zod to give life to Doomsday, the events of League of Justice. Steppenwolf would not invade Earth, nor would Batman rally superheroes. The actor, for his part, declared the following to The Playlist:

… once it happened with The Last Duel, I was like, ‘Well that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll ever have. Because I don’t want to make movies based on intellectual property, where you have this kind of built-in audience.

By saying that you no longer intend to make “IP-based” movies, that obviously includes everything made by DC Comics. Nor can we take his words as final, because in 2019 and 2020 he said that he would no longer give life to Batman, and in May 2020 his return was announced in The Flash, and even agreed to shoot some scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti (It (It) – 85%, It: Chapter Two – 80%) and will hit theaters in November 2022.

