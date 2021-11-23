Photo: JPMorgan Chase & Co / Courtesy

“Who you know only opens the door for you; what you know gives you the keys to the house ”. – Gina Greenlee, best-selling author.

While there is no secret formula for professional and financial success, we know that access to a wide variety of learning and skill-building experiences, networks, and good mentors is a defining experience for many. Unfortunately, these resources and critical ingredients for success * are not equally available to everyone, as * 1 in 3 youth will grow up without a mentor and many do not have access to quality education and employment experiences.

But these inequalities will not resolve themselves, they require intentional and deliberate action from leaders who not only have the power to help open the door, but can also hand over the keys to long-term success.

That’s why JPMorgan Chase created * The Fellowship Initiative (TFI), a three-year program to provide African American and Latino youth with the education, skills, and resources that contribute to greater economic mobility.

TFI offers professional and personal opportunities for young men to hone their leadership and networking skills. Fellows like Jason Lopez from Los Angeles have found a lasting sense of community through TFI. He says the program has been instrumental in supporting personal and professional growth.

“TFI taught me that surrounding myself with positive people who want to see me succeed will allow me to become the best and most successful version of myself,” said Lopez, a 2017 TFI graduate and student at Cal State University, Long Beach.

Lopez believes that education is the key to a better life.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life after high school. All I knew was that expanding my education would not only help me navigate this world, it would also help me gain the tools to be successful in the future, ”he added. “Once I heard what the Fellowship Initiative could do for me, I knew I couldn’t pass up this opportunity because it could change my life.”

To date, more than 350 JPMorgan Chase employees have worked with TFI fellows as mentors, trainers, speakers, or volunteers. This year, the program will serve youth in seven cities, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, with more to come, and has driven 100 percent college admissions among graduate fellows.

“Many of these young people are the first in their families to access quality postsecondary opportunities, like college,” said Linda Rodriguez, director of The Fellowship Initiative, JPMorgan Chase. “Through TFI, we can break down the barriers that too often limit economic mobility and invest in the growth of the next generation of leaders.”

During their time at TFI, students receive academic training and project-based instruction, as well as one-on-one tutoring with JPMorgan Chase employees. Other critical areas of the program include mental health support, college readiness and planning support, leadership and career development, and career awareness activities.

“I wanted a support system to establish my foundation and the path to success. I wanted a program that would help me fight all obstacles. That’s exactly what TFI promised and delivered, ”said Modou Sissoho from New York, a 2020 TFI graduate and student at Bates College.

Sissoho also has good advice for his colleagues who want to improve their lives and ensure a successful future.

“Opportunities don’t come to you sitting at home. One has to take the initiative. Dream and make sure you go after what you dream because it won’t come looking for you. “

Ramon Rachal from Los Angeles, a 2017 TFI graduate and student at the University of California, Merced, says TFI revealed a whole new world and opened his mind to a multitude of new possibilities.

“TFI exposed me to different opportunities, like traveling out of the country and backpacking through national parks. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do some of these things due to my socioeconomic status, ”Rachal said. “Being exposed to these things in high school made me realize that I deserve more.”

Rachal encourages others not to be afraid and to explore all opportunities.

“Do not be afraid to follow your wishes because on the other side of fear are all the things that you are wanting.”

Jason Lopez added that life is not a straight path and it is okay to ask for advice when you need it.

“The best advice I can give the young men in my community is not to get frustrated when their life plan doesn’t go the way they expected,” Lopez said.

Through 2030, TFI will triple the number of youth it serves to more than 1,000 in various cities across the United States, building on Chase’s commitment to preparing youth for the future of work.

To learn more about the program and how you can participate, visit your local Chase bank or the * TFI home page.