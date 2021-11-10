

Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear attend the premiere of ‘Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways’ in New York.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin / .

There is no doubt that Foo Fighters was one of the few bands that managed to overcome the implosion of alternative rock in the 1990s. Thanks to this particular detail, the group consecrated a huge list of successes that was useful to fill all the stadiums there and to be in the world.

The great repertoire that it has had Foo Fighters to date totally changed the scheme of its musical repercussion, having at its disposal a great variety of musical styles where harmonies of the classic rock of the seventies prevail with nuances of soft rock and power pop, which were very similar to the Nirvana or Pixies rhythms respectively.

Having on its podium countless awards, the band led by Dave Grohl, a former member of Nirvana and Scream, shared with all his followers last Monday a news that moved more than one fan of the group. Apparently, Foo Fighters has the luxury of innovating with other facets away from the rock genre in particular. The event that Dave Grohl revealed to the Deadline portal is that Foo Fighters will make the leap to the big screen with a horror movie starring the members.

The film will be called ‘Studio 666’ and the premiere would be scheduled for February 25, 2022. According to Dave Grohl’s statements to Deadline, the film will address the point where the vocalist and the rest of the members of Foo Fighters (Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffe) are in a California studio. recording his latest album ‘Medicine Of Midnight’. Everything seems to be going well for the group for the release of the album; Nevertheless, a series of fortuitous events will ruin your plans and they will have to solve this unforeseen event.

“Once home, Dave Grohl will have to deal with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the life of the band.”Says the synopsis of the film. Also, Dave Grohl was finally able to reveal the premise about the project itself, since the vocalist carried out the execution of it silently and the only track that he released to all his fans was based on “decades of totally ridiculous videos“.

“Now is the time to take it to the next level with a horror comedy feature film. Get ready to laugh, scream and head butt with the popcorn, ”added Dave Grohl.

Keep reading: