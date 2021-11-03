11/03/2021 at 02:14 CET

betfair

Social networks have democratized the world in recent years, showing us through followers who the most important athletes on the planet are. Soccer, without a doubt, is the king of sports in many places and the big stars are the ones that fans have, even if many are older or not going through their best sporting moment. Below we analyze the number of followers of each athlete taking into account their social networks:

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO

Portuguese is, without a doubt, the king of social networks. Cristiano dominates wherever he is present, gathering almost 600 million followers with Instagram as the predominant following with 362 million. The Portuguese also has 95 million followers on Twitter and 126 on Facebook, despite the fact that like most, he barely updates it as his current location in Turin shows when he returned to Manchester this summer.

2. LEO MESSI

It is true that the Argentine has the handicap of not having a Twitter account – although everyone knows that he has a voyeuristic one. That has not prevented it from being a benchmark on Instagram where it reaches 279 million, while on Facebook it is presented with 93 million followers. As is the case with Cristiano, Messi has not updated his location on the blue social network where he continues to live in Barcelona.

3. NEYMAR

The third in contention on this list, and possibly in that of the most influential footballers of the last decade, is a Neymar who has his strength on Instagram with 164 million followers, while he falters a little more on Twitter where he only has 55 million . On Facebook, it has 75 million followers, so doing the account remains at 294 million people, half that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

4. IBRAHIMOVIC

The Swede is on this list for longevity. Before social networks existed as such, Ibra had already scored a few goals that went viral on the first YouTube. Now 40, he continues to beat on the pitch and on social media. With 51 million followers on Instagram, he has a base to become the next president of Sweden. If we add to that that he has 7.7 million followers on Twitter and 33 million on Facebook, no one doubts that his presence is more than influential.

5. MBAPPÉ

The heir to this generation of superstars is already knocking on the doors of being a benchmark, having multiplied his presence this summer after the rumors of signings for Real Madrid. On Instagram he has 61 million followers, while on Twitter he is quite weak with 6.8 million and on Facebook with just 15. The striker has to improve his numbers and will do so as soon as he puts on the white shirt.

BONUS TRACK

There are players who have more followers than some of the stars mentioned above, but who are already retired from the professional activity. Using the Instagram scale, we find David Beckham with 69 million followers or Ronaldinho with 60 as examples of stars who continue to move masses wherever they go.