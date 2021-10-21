The NBA generation of 2018 has had one of their defining summers if not the most. They played renewals for the maximum, if they deserved them, and in some cases they were obvious (Luka Doncic or Trae Young, two of the four winners). Some were steps below and have been left out and others who did fight for that precious contract have not agreed. The case of DeAndre Ayton, improving a lot at times and who became decisive to get the Suns into the 2021 Finals, is the sharpest, but Marvin Bagley of the Kings has also run out of extension: the two were the first chosen from the litter three years ago and now they are not worthy, in the opinion of the leaders, to take the full backpack home.

Those not elected will be restricted free agents, if their teams want to retain them, for the next summer market. Being lottery pick, that is, among the first fourteen, we have these names among those, to classify them in some way, forgotten: DeAndre Ayton (1st), Marvin Bagley (2nd), Mo Bamba (6th), Collin Sexton (8th), Kevin Knox (9th), Miles Bridges (12th) and Jerome Robinson (13th).

Ayton he was so crushed by not being able to reach an agreement before the limit that he declined to speak to the press. Despite peer pressure, such as Paul saying in the playoffs that he deserved the money or Bridges confirming that he wants to stay valued, Robert Sarver, who is not characterized as one of the most flexible owners, has believed that it was too much money . What the Bahamian wanted was the maximum, those 172 million that can become 207 if they choose you for one of the best quintets in the tournament. According to journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, Ayton has been very upset. Logically, it is only the fourth headliner of an NBA Draft that is not renewed when this moment arrives and the other three are Kwame Brown, Greg Oden and Anthony Bennett, who were far from being at the level that Ayton has reached. located.

Bagley He was one of those who was clear that he was not going to be renewed, especially because of the direction his career has taken. He needs a new twist to it and in the Kings they have lost so much faith that they have neither renewed him nor it seems that they will take the option of making him restricted in summer, according to the local press, so he would even be free to leave when your current membership expires. Problems with injuries and lack of continuity in a team still stranded despite the comings and goings of coaches and players have crushed him. With Thompson and Holmes he has a restricted presence as a center, the Queta, Metu, Jones or Len can take away even more prominence and Harrison Barnes has even been tested as a high forward. His position is complicated and he is facing the season in which he has to gain some more visibility and impact.

The top two of the generation have been outdone by Luka Doncic, the man those two teams turned down. The Suns had Igor Kokoskov as their coach, the man who had led Slovenia to win the EuroBasket, and the Kings had Vlade Divac, whose knowledge of European basketball as a border-breaking weapon is beyond doubt, but neither of them opted for a Doncic who has already secured the maximum of 207 million for 5 years.