Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 – 19:09

The ‘Final Times’ publishes that many of these messages included keywords, which would prove between them an implication beyond the professional between bank and client

Jes Staley, Former Barclays CEO Lucas JacksonREUTERS Barclays Banking Dismisses CEO Due to Links with Jeffrey Epstein

On November 1, it was published that the Barclays banking entity will dispense with the services of Jes Staley, its CEO, for the ties that he had had with Jeffrey Epstein.

This relationship would have allowed Staley move up your career financially thanks to the contacts provided by Epstein, who committed suicide in prison when he had been arrested for his involvement in a sexual network that included underage girls.

The ‘Financial Times’ exclusively publishes another chapter on the extent to which they dealt with issues ranging from beyond the bond that exists between bank and customer.

According to this medium, Jes Staley would have exchanged up to 1,200 emails with Jeffrey Epstein over a period of four years, with content that included code terms, such as ‘snow white’.

Staley was forced to resign at Barclays last week after seeing the preliminary findings of an investigation by UK regulators. The former CEO has said that will contest these findings.

The investigation found an email package that JPMorgan He had provided for the first time to US regulators, where Staley had worked for more than 30 years in this private bank in different positions, such as director, when Epstein was a client of that entity.

In many of these emails, sent between 2008 and 2012Both commented on news or set a date for a drink, showing a close relationship between the two, according to people familiar with the content.

However, regulators have highlighted that certain code terms, such as ‘snow white’, have no obvious meaning.

Kathleen harris, Staley’s attorney, stated: “We wish to make it expressly clear that our client was not involved in any of the alleged crimes committed by Mr. Epstein, and that Mr. Staley never used code words in any communication with Mr. . Epstein. ” In addition, Harris has ensured that all emails were inconsequential.

