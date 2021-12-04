12/04/2021 at 12:38 CET

Luis M. Gabás / Carlota Gomar

Turn in the case of former councilor of the PSOE in the Zaragoza City Council Ignacio Magana, denounced by his wife on November 13 for bad treatments. It’s in unknown location for the Court of Violence against Women number 1 of the Aragonese capital that is handling the case. He came to allege his inability to appear in the speedy trial for a heart condition for which he even communicated that he was going to be operated on urgently on the 22nd. However, the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza has just informed the investigating judge that he was only treated in the emergency room on the 27th and that he was discharged within hours. A reality that could cost you the imputation for a crime of obstruction of justice, in addition to the initial gender violence. The mayor, who has a restraining order in force in a case assessed as “high risk” in the Viogén system, “categorically” denied the woman’s complaint.

As EL PERIÓDICO DE ARAGÓN, the newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, has learned, the Zaragoza Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has urged the lawyer from Magaña, Carlos Fuertes, to inform the Court of Violence against Women number 1 of Zaragoza the current address of the councilor so that he can be cited as investigated and to be notified of the warnings corresponding to the order of precautionary measures of November 14, one day after his wife reported to the Police that she was being mistreated.

Restraining order

It refers to the order of restraining and release of Magaña decreed by the Court of Instruction number 9 of Zaragoza, which was on guard duty when the woman denounced the events and whose investigation was undertaken by the Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM) of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon. After interviewing the victim of sexist violence, the agents saw a high risk in this case.

In the letter sent to the instructor, the public prosecutor advises that, if within three days (counting from December 2) the address of Magaña is not provided, a request will be made to start the search and arrest of the alleged aggressor so that it is made available to the investigating magistrate or the guardian and the corresponding judicial proceedings are initiated.

He also urges him to explain the reasons why he made the Violence Against Women Court believe, always through his lawyer, that he could not appear in court because he was supposedly admitted to the Miguel Servet hospital.

It was not the first time that the Prosecutor’s Office requested information from the hospital about the state of health of the former PSOE councilor. He already did it on November 15 in a office of urgent fulfillment and in which the state of health of the alleged perpetrator due to sexist violence and the anticipated time of admission was asked. In that same office, he urged Servetus to report to the court on the day he was discharged.

Two days earlier, on November 13, Magaña’s lawyer had brought before the Justice a part in which he included sick leave due to a common illness of the councilor (arrhythmia) and in which the hospital admission section was blank. On November 18, his lawyer reported again that Magaña had been admitted (since November 13) and that he was going to undergo surgery on the 22nd. Something that does not correspond to the information sent by the Miguel Servet de Zaragoza to court. In fact, the Prosecutor’s Office goes so far as to qualify as “false ” said information about the suspect’s health status.

The mayor has not returned to attend any act in the consistory

Ignacio Magaña, a former PSOE councilor at the Zaragoza City Council, was expelled from the party for his alleged involvement in a case of sexist violence two days after he was arrested for mistreatment, following the complaint filed by his wife on November 13. Nevertheless, He maintains his act as an unaffiliated councilor, so that he can attend all the commissions that are held as well as the plenary sessions, where he has voice and vote.

To date, Magaña has not appeared in the Zaragoza town hall as he is supposedly on leave. A situation that is called into question after the Miguel Servet hospital in Zaragoza communicate to the Prosecutor’s Office that he had only been treated in the emergency room on November 27, the day on which he received the record.

Magaña has a long history in the ranks of the PSOE. He was a deputy for Zaragoza in the Cortes Generales; Advisor in the Ministry of Rural Development of the Government of Aragon and of the Presidency in the Provincial Council of Zaragoza. He currently held the position of Secretary of Institutional Policy of the Provincial Executive Commission, of the Regional Committee and was Secretary General of the Torrero Association. The unaffiliated councilor resigned from all his positions on November 15, after being expelled from the party.

Visit to the ER

According to these same sources, the Prosecutor’s Office again requested information from the hospital in which it was informed that, if it did not receive a response within three days, it would go to the Aragon Institute of Legal Medicine (IMLA) for a forensic doctor to come to the center to certify the admission of the accused. A requirement that has been answered and in which it is verified that Magaña was only in the ER on November 27, so all the previous explanations have turned out to be a lie.

Magaña, who was expelled from the PSOE two days after his wife’s complaint, maintains his act as a non-attached councilor, although for now he has not appeared at the town hall since, in theory, he was admitted.

As this newspaper advanced, the police investigators of the Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM) described as “mild” psychological violence suffered by the wife; from “very serious “physics and they concluded that “in the last six months there has been an increase in the escalation of attacks or threats.”

One of the most violent episodes that Magaña’s wife recounted and that appears in the report to which EL PERIÓDICO DE ARAGÓN had access happened last winter, when she tried to leave the home they shared. As he explained, “he reacted aggressively pushing me against the bed, preventing me from moving by grabbing my neck. He went to the kitchen took a knife, putting it on my chest and telling me that over his corpse he was going to come out of there “.