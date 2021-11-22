11/22/2021 at 4:56 PM CET

EP

The four accused of ‘the second herd of Manresa’ (Barcelona) have denied this Monday having sexually assaulted the victim, and one of them has stated that they had “consensual” sexual relations.

This was expressed in the third session of the trial in Section 9 of the Barcelona Court, in which the accused have declared and explained that on July 13, 2019 they met the girl – at that time a minor – in a bar, and that, later, they went up to the floor where the events allegedly occurred.

The defendants, who have testified at the trial through an interpreter, have explained that were drinking and some consumed other substances, that the victim was not forced at any time and that “she was happy, partying.”

In her statement, the complainant affirmed that that night she had spoken in Spanish with all the defendants, but her defenses maintain that they do not speak the language – and, therefore, affirm that they are not the men with whom she was that night – and have requested a interpreter service for the trial.

One of the defendants explained that he saw the victim “enter the room laughing” with another defendant, but that he went to a nightclub alone at around 2 am and that when he came back he found the victim on the street and she asked him to leave her the mobile phone to call: she explained that when he loaned it to her, she used the phone to call 911 for the second time that night.

The second defendant, the only one who has testified in Spanish and who allegedly entered the room with the victim, He explained that they were talking, drinking and dancing with the girl, that he saw another boy enter and leave the room with her, but that he does not remember who it was, and that later she asked him to accompany her to the room to rest.

“Consensual” sexual relations

He explained that the victim asked him if he wanted to be his partner, that he told her that he already had a partner, and then the girl proposed to have sex: “We had a normal relationship, consensual, with feeling, with her permission. She wanted and I wanted too,” he added.

He has stated that after having “consensual” sexual relations, The girl asked for his cell phone to call the emergency room for some pills she needed, and that later he went down with her to the street and they each went their own way.

Instead, the complainant explained to the court that she used the phone of a defendant without his realizing it to alert the Mossos that he was suffering a multiple violation.

For his part, the third defendant has stated that he took the girl to the room to sleep, that he “left quickly” again, that he then left the apartment and came back in when there was no one else.

The fourth accused has explained that, the moment he entered the house, he fell asleep until three boys and the victim came, and after a few hours he went down to the park with a friend, that they returned to the flat at bedtime and were awakened by the police when they came to arrest them.

“When the police came at no time did I know the reason for the arrest until the interpreter informed me in the cell. I have not even spoken with the victim,” he said.

Whistleblower and accusations

In the first session of the trial, the victim explained that four men raped her consecutively in an apartment, and that since then she can hardly go outside, that she has suicidal thoughts and panic attacks, in addition to phobia of men, even those of his family.

During the final reports, the prosecution and the private prosecution have stated that the victim was attacked by four people that night, and they have assured that an “intimidating climate” was created on the part of the accused in order to perpetuate the facts.

Defendants’ defenses they have denied that there was violence or intimidation, and the lawyer for one of them has expressed: “The victim stated in the first session that at no time did he say no verbatim, that he only screamed, and that he screamed in pain, not asking for help.” The prosecution asks 55 years for each of them for three alleged violations and one attempt, in addition to a compensation of 40,000 euros.