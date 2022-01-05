The Korean company has announced a miniature projector that wants to be the ideal option for those who want to project movies, videos, photos or any multimedia content.

Within the CES 2022 conferences, the people of Samsung have presented everything, with a special interest in their screen business. Or more specifically in their television business, where they have led the market for years together with LG.

But apart from televisions, monitors and panels, the Korean company also manufactures projectors, a sector where they are also the singing voice. Hence, during the fair they will dedicate a time of their lectures to present new projection devices.

And today we are going to focus on him The Freestyle, a mini projector that wants to become the preferred option of those who, although they want to carry a portable projector, do not decide on any.

And we say this because as a portable projector, the Freestyle more than delivers. The whole device weighs less than 1 kg, so it should be easy enough to carry, and its auto-leveling and adjustable stand features should be enough to project anywhere.

Also, this all-in-one device comes with a 360 degree integrated sound system, so there is no need to carry additional speakers. Unfortunately the power we do not know.

The only major downside to The Freestyle is that the projector requires you to purchase optional add-ons to make it a device that you can really use anywhere.

This includes a portable USB-C battery so you don’t have to depend on the need to always have a plug nearby, as well as recommend a waterproof cover to keep the Freestyle dry outside.

We do not know the lumens of brightness, nor the maximum inches it supports, nor the resolution nor the price. So at the moment we can’t say much more about The Freestyle.