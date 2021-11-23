11/23/2021 at 11:18 CET

.

The French Ruddy buquet and the Slovak Ivan Kruzliak They have been appointed to direct the Betis-Ferencvaros and Monaco-Real Sociedad matches, respectively, on the fifth day of the Europa League.

Buquet will be assisted in the bands by his compatriots Guillaume Debart and Cyril Mugnier; the fourth official will be Mikaël Lesage; and those in charge of the VAR will be Delajod Willy and italian Marco Di Bello.

The 44-year-old French referee, who has not managed Betis or Ferencvaros, was the referee who had to suspend last Sunday’s match between Olympique Lyon and Olympique Marseille due to the bottle hit in the face by Dimitry payet.

Kruzliak he will have his compatriots as assistants in the duel between the Monegasque team and the Donostiarra at Luis II Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor; Filip Glova will be the fourth official; and the English will be in the VAR Stuart attwell and Harry Lennard.

At the age of 37, the Slovak, who started out as a goalkeeper for Austrian Berg, had to leave active football due to injury. He is a surveyor but his occupation is a manager of an office equipment company. It has been international for ten years. He has managed Spanish teams such as Atlético de Madrid, Athletic, Celta and Villarreal.

Secondly, Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez will referee the Red Star-Ludogorets match. Raul Cabañero and Íñigo Prieto; the fourth official will be Pablo González Fuertes: and in the VAR they will be Jesus Gil Manzano and Snow angel.

Antonio Miguel Mateu lahoz will direct Olympiacos-Fenerbahce, with Pau Cebrián and Roberto del Palomar as line judges; Santiago Jaime Latre as fourth official; and Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez and Theodore Nephew in the VAR.

In addition, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea will be the VAR assistant for English Paul tierney at the Eintracht Frankfurt-Antwerp.