10/22/2021 at 7:08 PM CEST

With an accumulated par after three days of competition at the Real Club de Golf El Prat, Charlotte Liautier has been proclaimed champion of the Santander Golf Tour LETAS Barcelona. The French amateur player thus achieves her first victory in a professional tournament, after a great tournament on the demanding Barcelona route.

El Prat has been fierce throughout the week, but Liautier with laps of 72, 72 and 74, for a total of 216 strokes, he has managed to take the seventh round of the Santander Golf Tour.

A decisive birdie on the 17th hole that placed her solo leader with one hole remaining, Liautier has prevailed ahead of the German amateur Helen Briem and the English Rachael Goodall who finished with more than one total.

“An incredible week”

“It has been an incredible week, it is my best victory to date, my first as a professional and for that I am very happy. I played very well during the week on a very demanding course and it was in perfect condition & rdquor ;.

“Being with my boyfriend, caddy and coach in the bag has helped me a lot all week. It has been one of the keys. In addition, the course required a lot of greening, and the putting has been essential to be able to win & rdquor ;, he said.

In second position, it is over German amateur player Helen Briem, who at just 16 years old has fought for his most important victory to date, after harvesting the 2021 PING Junior Solheim Cup in Sylvania Country Club, Ohio last September.

Mireia Prat, sixth in El Prat

The Torelló player, Mireia Prat, finished in sixth position, being the best Spanish and taking the Golf Hadas award to the best national player of the tournament.

At the end of the competition, they have metor the six players who next year will play with full rights on the Ladies European Tour: Lily May Humphreys, Gabrielle Macdonald. Nina Pegova, Rachael Goodall, Sofie Brigner and Emilia Tukiainen.

The next stop of the Santander Golf Tour will take place at the Larrabea Golf Club on October 27 and 28.