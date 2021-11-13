11/13/2021 at 1:53 PM CET

.

The French Football Federation (FFF) declined the request of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which requested the postponement of the women’s League match against Lyon, and the clash will remain so for this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. GMT), French media reported this Saturday.

PSG had alleged the lack of psychological conditions of the squad affected by the mysterious circumstances of the attack on one of its players, Kheira Hamrahoui, and by the arrest and subsequent release without charge of his colleague Aminata Diallo, of whom they came to suspect who orchestrated that attack.

The match, which brings the two title candidates face to face, currently tied on points, will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

The team will disseminate in the next few hours the list of summoned in which it will surely not be Diallo, who did not train on Friday to be able to rest, nor Hamrahoui, still convalescing from the wounds of the attack that occurred on November 4.

The Parisian club is immersed in a crisis since Diallo was in judicial custody for 36 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, suspected of having devised the attack against Hamrahoui, with the intention of injuring her and being able to have more minutes of play. They both play in the same offensive midfield position.

That night, after leaving another colleague at home, Sakina Karchaoui, Diallo was driving in Chatou (outskirts of Paris) to drop off at his home Hamraoui when they were assaulted by hooded men.

One of them hit the latter in the legs with an iron bar and she had to be treated in the hospital that same day. He is still on the low side.

However, with the release of Diallo Without charges, the hypothesis of that bizarre attack loses steam.

Mourad Battikh, the player’s lawyer, insisted that her client has “nothing to do” with that event and wondered how she will be able to resume her career after the media lynching she has suffered.