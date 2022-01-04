01/04/2022 at 19:20 CET

The French Justice investigates as a terrorist attack the explosion of last December 30 near Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) that affected an assistance vehicle of the Paris-Dakar rally and injured its pilot, the French Philippe Boutron.

The National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office indicated this Tuesday in a statement that it has opened a preliminary investigation by “Attempted assassinations in connection with a terrorist organization”.The affected vehicle was occupied by five other French. The investigations are in the hands of the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI, the secret services). The organization of the test, ASO, indicated in a statement collected on Saturday by the newspaper Le Monde that the pilot was injured in the leg and had to undergo surgery in Saudi Arabia.

That same day, the French Foreign Ministry urged its nationals in that country to “maximum vigilance” and hinted that the hypothesis of a criminal act was not ruled out, in addition to recalling that “The terrorist threat persists in Saudi Arabia”.

The Saudi Interior Ministry, for its part, described what happened as an “accident” and did not consider any suspicions about a possible “criminal origin” of the explosion, according to Le Monde on its website.

The rally director, David castera, had specified in the France 4 chain that the affected car was a support vehicle of the French Sodicars team, and that the explosion occurred at the time when the various technical checks were to be carried out before the race.