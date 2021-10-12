There are no secrets left about the new headphones OnePlus has in its hands. The OnePlus Buds Z2 have been leaked in all their glory showing both their design and their technical characteristics.

Completely wireless headphones have become everyday accessories. It is no longer strange to see users with these gadgets in their ears, companies know it and more and more models are launching on the market.

A company that only made mobile phones has seen a gap in the market for these accessories and has been on the market for a couple of generations of headphones. We talk about OnePlus and its OnePlus Buds.

The latest rumors suggested that we would soon meet the new members of the family of audio devices. The OnePlus Buds Z2 would come to be the natural successors of the OnePlus Buds Z.

We have not had to wait long to know all the details of these headphones, they have been leaking over the last few weeks. But now the vast majority of its features and specifications have been confirmed.

We are going to tell you in detail the characteristics of these OnePlus headphones. At the design level, what we see is that they continue to maintain the classic aesthetic line: slim body, head with rubber tips and cylindrical case with rounded edges.

These wireless headphones have noise cancellation for calls, a very long battery life and a very balanced sound.

This design would have been refined from previous generations, it would be much thinner and more delicate, at least on the headset itself. The technical characteristics is that it would have an active noise cancellation system of up to 40db.

The audio driver that will be mounted inside the headphone capsule will be 11 millimeters, a much more than respectable size for a compact overall size. The bluetooth version that they will integrate will be 5.2.

In terms of autonomy, the battery that integrates each of these headphones is 50 mAh and the charging case would have a capacity of 520 mAh. What has been seen is that OnePlus promises up to 40 hours of autonomy.

The only data that we would be missing to know are the codecs that these headphones would integrate and, of course, the price and the launch date. We will have to wait for the official presentation to know these details.