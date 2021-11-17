DANIEL VIAA

Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 12:18

All the panelists have revised down their forecasts, which are still far from the figures on which the Government developed the PGE

The First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calvio.EPMacroeconoma Jug of cold water from Brussels: the growth forecast for Spain sinks 1.6 points this year

The Spanish economy will rebound below 5%, therefore far from the 6.5% maintained by the Government. This is what the European Commission announced last week and what it confirms today the Funcas Panel, which foresees a 4.8% rebound.

This figure is the average data of all the forecasts that are integrated in the aforementioned panel, and in which BBVA Research, CEOE, Repsol, the Chamber of Commerce of Spain or Funcas itself are present. That is, organizations, entities and firms of great relevance and prestige, and that usually offer a very accurate vision of the situation in Spain.

“The INE has sharply revised down the GDP growth figure for the second quarter, from an initial 2.8% to 1.1%. It has also published the result for the third quarter, provisionally placing it at 2%. Both results are well below expectations, which anticipated that Spain would be one of the main engines growth of the EU. Added to this is a fourth quarter that will be marked by increased inflation and the continuation of supply difficulties, “they explain in Funcas.

As a result, they add “the expected rate for GDP growth in 2021 is now 4.8%, which is a 1.4 percentage point cut from the forecast published in September.” AND “All the panelists,” the document emphasizes, “have revised down their growth forecast.”

And for 2022, “the forecast has been lowered from 6.1% to 5.7%”, is added in the document published this Thursday. The data, in addition to the aforementioned reduction, implies a further distance from the 7% expected by the Government and the set of figures show, once again, that the forecasts on which the Executive has made the macro table as well as the General Budgets of the State are totally out of date.

Rebound in public debt

Almost at the same time, the Bank of Spain has published the public debt data for September, which shows a notable rise of 12,885 million, with which the liabilities now reaches 1,432 billion euros.

This is, of course, the highest figure in history. If it is observed in relative terms, that is, with respect to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a whole, the figure rises to a 122.1%.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more