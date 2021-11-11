Press release

The rising super welterweight star Sebastian «The Towering Inferno» Fundora will face the undefeated Sergio garcia in a WBC super welterweight world title eliminator that will serve as the co-main event of the SHOWTIME pay-per-view of Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz Sunday, December 5. at a Premier Boxing Champions event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The pay-per-view will also feature hard-hitting middleweight contenders Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames facing off in a 10 round battle. As the PPV begins, the top featherweight contender Eduardo Ramirez faces the former challenger to the title Miguel Marriaga to ten rounds.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

“This is a pay-per-view card that fits perfectly with what the main event between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz will offer: all the action from start to finish.”said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Sebastián Fundora, Sergio García, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Carlos Adames, Eduardo Ramírez and Miguel Marriaga are all hard-hitting boxers who come to fight and seek the knockout. Fans who purchase Staples Center tickets or tune in to Showtime PPV on Sunday, December 5, can expect explosive entertainment from start to finish ».

Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) continues to climb the super welterweight ranks and recently posted his most impressive win to date by stopping Jorge Cota in four rounds in May. The 1.97m fighter has gotten to this point by displaying the skills of a tough boxer who is more comfortable fighting on the inside than most. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida to a Mexican mother and a Cuban father and trainer, Freddy, both boxers, the 23-year-old now lives and trains in Coachella, California.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring”Fundora said. «I have not stopped training since my fight against Cota and I am always prepared for every opportunity that presents itself. I don’t know much about Garcia, but my promoter has told me for the last two years that he is from Spain and that he is ranked number two in the WBC.So it makes sense to me, being the number four ranked fighter in the WBC, that we face off. . This will be an exciting fight on December 5th ».

GarciaThe 29-year-old (33-0, 14 KOs) will bring an advantage in pro experience in his U.S. debut against Fundora on Dec. 5. Fighting from Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain, Garcia has competed professionally since 2012. He traveled to the UK to defend his European title and defeat then-undefeated Ted Cheeseman on his home soil in 2019 and followed up with a win over veteran contender Sergey Rabchenko. Garcia has added three wins since then, including 2020 wins over Pablo Mendoza and Gregory Trenel.

“I want to thank my team for giving me this opportunity to show my boxing skills to the American audience.”, Garcia has said. “I am very excited to make the most of this opportunity that I have. After winning four European championships and other big titles, I feel like I’m ready to win a world title. I’m only focused on Sebastián Fundora, but after this fight I want Jermell Charlo or Brian Castaño “.