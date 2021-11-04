11/04/2021 at 12:57 CET

Araceli Munoz

The Spanish healthcare industry has crept into the crosshairs of venture capital funds, which have found a market niche to which to dedicate new resources, taking advantage of their resilience in the face of the coronavirus crisis. In this context, the Spanish funds ProA Capital and Artá ​​Capital are competing to buy Cardiva and create the Spanish leader in medical supplies with the purchase of Cardiva, as indicated by financial sources to El Periódico de España. This company is dedicated to imports and distributes its products to large Spanish hospitals, such as the Gregorio Marañón or Infanta Leonor in Madrid, the Virgen del Rocío in Seville, among others. With the pandemic, Grupo Cardiva doubled its turnover thanks to the supply of different products such as gloves, gowns, catheters or prostheses, etc..

Through this transaction, the Spanish company would start a new stage of growth thanks to the financial lung of the funds, which would help it to create and develop new products, as well as to promote the internationalization of Cardiva. Currently, around 30% of its production is sold outside of Spain, to more than 40 countries, especially to Italy (where it has a factory), Switzerland, Chile, Poland, Bulgaria, Lebanon and Kenya. Founded two decades ago, Cardiva has a workforce of about 150 employees and has contracts with both private hospitals (such as HM Hospitales) or public hospitals (it supplies its products to the Cantabrian Health Service or to the Principality of Asturias Sespa). The idea is that, after the operation, the management team remains at the helm of the company.

However, according to the same sources consulted, the funds’ ambition goes further and they are studying more acquisitions to grow in this healthcare segment in parallel with the acquisition of Cardiva. In this sense, one of the options is to buy MBA Surgical, specialized in orthopedic products, in the hands of the venture capital division of Alantra Partners. MBA Surgical was one of the oldest investees of this firm, which in 2018 transferred to a secondary fund led by Partners Group, keeping only the management. This newspaper contacted Alantra, who declined to comment on this information. Although this second acquisition has not yet been negotiated, the funds have detected the possible synergies that would be generated with the integration of both companies, which would mean the creation of a group with a turnover of more than 100 million euros.

This type of strategy (called ‘buy & build’) is very common in the world of venture capital, where they seek to buy a reference company in a certain sector and then boost its growth through acquisitions of other companies with which to take advantage of synergies and obtain higher capital gains at the time of sale. This publication also contacted Artá ​​Capital, who did not want to comment, and ProA Capital, which did not respond to the press time. The operation, according to the same sources, could be closed before the end of the year if everything goes according to plan.

ProA Capital, which adds more than 1,000 million euros in assets under management, has extensive experience in the Spanish health sector, where he also participates in IPD, specialized in dental implants. He has previously been a shareholder in well-known companies such as Eugin Clinics (fertility), Suanfarma (raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry) or Health Transportation Group (one of the large ambulance groups in Spain). For its part, Artá ​​Capital, which until last June was in the hands of the March family and has invested more than 600 million in Spain, is a shareholder of Preving (one of the main occupational risk prevention companies in the country).

Appetite for the healthcare industry

The interest in becoming a Cardiva shareholder is not an isolated event and there are many venture capital funds that want to land or strengthen their position in the Spanish healthcare business. During the pandemic, the companies that carried out their activity in this industry showed their resilience and many even benefited, as was the case with Cardiva, which doubled its sales during the first months of the advance of the coronavirus in Spain. From assisted reproduction clinics to laboratories specialized in certain technologies or companies that develop pioneering products in certain businesses. The funds have seen the healthcare industry as one of the best counter-cyclical businesses with the greatest growth potential, at a time when investment is more necessary than ever for the country. One of the most recent transactions in this segment was the purchase of Fremman Capital (the fund owned by Santander) of Palex Medical, a company specialized in hospital products, for which it has disbursed more than 400 million euros.