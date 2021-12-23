Denisse Novoa / Instagram Denisse Novoa

Denisse Novoa is always trying to have a good time, despite the difficulties she faces, and as a way to infect her loyal followers at a time when the COVID pandemic has once again alarmed the world, the Mexican revealed the best of therapies To feel good.

The ex-athlete from the fifth season of EXATLON, from which she was expelled for violating terms of the contract with Telemundo, posted on her Instagram a video full of laughter and moments full of joy, with which she revealed that laughter is the best cure for anyone thing.

The “Pantera Novoa” called on her fans to never stop laughing and taking the positive side out of everything, while she gathered several special moments that even included scenes with funny filters on her face and laughter from her grandfather.

“Laugh until you lose your breath. Until crying. Until you feel that everything trembles, but does not fall apart. Dance inside. Laugh for real. With the eyes. With the heart. With the whole body. 🌹 Laughter is the best therapy 🤍 ”, commented the athlete, who, being aware of the grace of the video, launched a challenge to her followers.

“I dare you to watch this video without laughing hahahaha…. comment if you could 😂 “, added the actress. “#Laughter #viral #fyp #foryou #humor #instagramreels.”

And Denisse’s message was so effective and fell so well with her fans, who revealed that Denisse’s infectious laughter made them happy.

“How I laughed with that video !!!; It’s great 😁 😁😁😆😆💙💙💖💖🇨🇺🇲🇽🏃‍♀️🙏🌹🎄🥰🤗 ”,“ Hi. Beautiful Denisita. Blessings. Laughter is the best in these times, babe “, and” God with you and your Family. Wishing you the best Denisita..😍😍😍👏👏👏 ”were some of the first reactions to the“ Pantera ”video.

“I am your family! 😂😂😂😂😂 I love it! ”,“ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 that makes you forget everything bad ”,“ Great, laughs and more laughs😂😂😂😂 ”,“ Always enjoying hahaha 😂😂😂 ”and“ Her laugh is contagious😂😂❤️ ”, were other comments from the fans.

And it is that Denisse, through her publications, always tries to motivate her fans, as she did in a recent publication, in which she spoke about the importance of discipline.

“It is important to know that not every day / week you are going to feel or see your 100%, but the important thing is to have the discipline so that even on those days you continue to contribute your bit to achieve your goal … be it exercise , business, etc “, said the former EXATLON contestant.

“Those are the days that make the difference. And the most important thing … listen to your body and rest … sleep your eight hours that even if you don’t believe … it is the most important 🙌🏼🤍 ”, added the woman from Veracruz.

