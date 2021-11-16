Updated on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 – 15:20

According to the draft law on customer service services, approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers.

The Second Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Daz (i), the Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodrguez (c), and Education, Pilar Alegra (d) during the press conference after the Council of Ministers Javier LiznEFE

Companies that provide basic services of general interest, such as water, energy, transportation, telephone or financial services, will be obliged to provide their customers with personalized telephone attention, not only through the answering machines, when they call to make a claim.

As figure in the preliminary draft of the Customer Service Law, approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers. Companies with more than 250 workers, with an annual business of more than 50 million euros or a business balance of more than 43 million euros, will also be obliged to do so.

This is one of the main novelties of the text promoted by the Ministry of Consumption and which aims to regulate customer service services.

“The vast majority of Spaniards have seen ourselves at one time or another trying to defend ourselves against any provision of the services that we hire through an answering machine, in the desperation of not being attended in a reasonable time and of not being able to be attended by a natural person “, explained the spokesman minister, Isabel Rodríguez.

This law deepens “in that attention that the client has to receive in a personalized way in such a way that you even have the right to be attended by a natural person and not by a robot through the answering machines, “he said at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

The future law contemplates the obligation of the company to maintain a personalized communication when the consumer formulates a query or complaint by phone or email. In the case of dissatisfaction with the care received, the user may request that the communication be transferred with a supervising natural person, who must attend to him during the same call.

The law establishes limits on telephone wait times and prohibits referral from a toll-free phone to numbers that involve additional cost. The hours of customer service will be adjusted to the business hours of the company and in the basic services of general interest it will be 24 hours.

In addition, the companies will have a period of one month to answer the claims made by the customers and will not be able to take advantage of that time to make offers or promotions, unless they are related to the complaint.

