Nanotechnology reaches the euro banknotes, and it is so sophisticated that it makes them almost impossible to counterfeit. What exactly does it consist of?

The Bank of Spain has published a curious press release today. In it he goes on to say that “we are developing a very novel technology to prevent counterfeiting of euro banknotes, but we cannot say absolutely anything, because it is secret.”

They actually do say a couple more things. The Bank of Spain has been collaborating with the CSIC since 2019 to develop nanotechnology applied to euro banknotes.

The first phase will end next year, and its objective is apply this nanotechnology to all euro banknotes distributed in Europe.

This is what the press release says, which is not much. We will try to find out more.

Our colleague Ulises Izquierdo from Business Insider has been investigating this technology, which is already used by other banknotes developed by companies such as Nanotech.

This company, for example, ensures that its nano-optical technology includes visual authentication techniques with a unique combination of multiple colors, or 3D depth, making the banknotes “almost impossible to copy”.

Basically we are talking about use alterations in banknote paper at the microscopic, even atomic level.

These alterations are so minute and require such advanced machinery to insert them into the banknotes, that it makes counterfeiting almost impossible, because it is very difficult to manipulate materials at the microscopic level.

O well the ticket is so expensive to counterfeit, that you are not going to recover the investment with the scam of counterfeit bills.

As new security technologies have been introduced into modern euro banknotes, counterfeits have plummeted.

Of the more than 25,000 million euro banknotes that were in circulation in Europe during 2020, only 460,000 were withdrawn from the market for being counterfeits, says the European Central Bank.

Counterfeiters know they have it next to impossible if the bills go through a counterfeit detector.

This is why the most common scams try sneak the bill to the victims in quick operations or crowded places, before they know it’s fake.